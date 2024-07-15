Menu
    Aldwych Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Opening alongside the Novello Theatre in 1905, the Aldwych Theatre is a Grade II listed Edwardian building located in the heart of central London. The theatre has been home to countless premieres in its 120 year history, most notably Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire. Directed by Laurence Olivier, and starring his wife, Vivien Leigh, the production was a family affair. Leigh went on to win an Oscar for her role in the 1951 film adaptation of Williams' play, proving (if needed) that there was more to her performance than her partnership with the director. The most recent world premiere, Tina the Tina Turner Musical, opened in 2018, and has since been seen by more than 56 million people world wide. 

    What are the best seats at the Aldwych Theatre?

    The auditorium has three levels, these are the Stalls (ground level) Dress Circle (one level up) and Grand Circle (two levels up)

    The theatre is tall and slim, and provides great views from all levels. The Stalls are closest to the stage, and are great if you want to feel fully immersed in the piece. Some rows in the rear Stalls are slightly obstructed by the overhang from the Dress Circle, but this is unlikely to severely affect the overall viewing experience.

    The Dress Circle has an excellent rake - meaning that large heads and larger hairdos in front of you won’t affect your view. Due to the curve of the balcony, seats 1-6 and 28-33 in Row A of the Dress Circle are often cheaper than their neighbours as they face side-on to the stage. If you don’t mind having a slightly rounded view of the stage, these seats may be a bargain.

    There are only 11 rows in the Grand Circle, making it an intimate seating section in the theatre. As it is the furthest section from the stage, the Grand Circle may feel distant from the stage, however rows A-C offer brilliantly clear and unrestricted views.

    How many seats are at the Aldwych Theatre?

    There are 1,122 seats across three levels at The Aldwych Theatre, these are the Stalls, Dress Circle and Grand Circle.

    Are there accessible seats at the Aldwych Theatre?

    Step free access to the theatre is available at the side of the building on Drury Lane. The Stalls are accessed by 25 steps over three flights. The Dress Circle consists of 37 steps, with 15 steps leading up to the Dress Circle from the foyer, and 22 steps from Rows A – M. The Grand Circle entrance is located on Drury Lane. There are 24 steps up to the Grand Circle split over Although handrails are in place throughout all levels of the auditorium, due to the number of stairs, we do not recommend Grand Circle seating to patrons with restricted mobility. For those who need to stretch their legs, Stalls C1 and C21, Row J1-5, Row J19-21 and Row Z1-2, have nothing directly in front, giving full leg room.

    Toilets are located on all levels of the auditorium, with the accessible toilet situated in the street-level theatre foyer.

    Sennheiser Stethoscopes (in ear), and Sennheiser Neck Loops (used in conjunction with your personal hearing aid) are available at the merchandise stand. These devices help amplify the show audio for those hard of hearing.

    Pawsome assistance dogs are welcome throughout the Aldwych Theatre, and are welcome to sit beside you in the aisle. Alternatively, the theatre staff are more than happy to look after your pooches whilst you enjoy the performance. 

    What shows are on at the Aldwych Theatre?

    Tina the Tina Turner Musical made its world premier at the Aldwych Theatre in April 2018. Due to phenomenal demand, the multi award winning musical recently announced its extension, confirming it will be rollin’ rollin rollin’ on until 31 May 2025!

