Aldwych Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

Opening alongside the Novello Theatre in 1905, the Aldwych Theatre is a Grade II listed Edwardian building located in the heart of central London. The theatre has been home to countless premieres in its 120 year history, most notably Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire. Directed by Laurence Olivier, and starring his wife, Vivien Leigh, the production was a family affair. Leigh went on to win an Oscar for her role in the 1951 film adaptation of Williams' play, proving (if needed) that there was more to her performance than her partnership with the director. The most recent world premiere, Tina the Tina Turner Musical, opened in 2018, and has since been seen by more than 56 million people world wide.

What are the best seats at the Aldwych Theatre?

The auditorium has three levels, these are the Stalls (ground level) Dress Circle (one level up) and Grand Circle (two levels up)

The theatre is tall and slim, and provides great views from all levels. The Stalls are closest to the stage, and are great if you want to feel fully immersed in the piece. Some rows in the rear Stalls are slightly obstructed by the overhang from the Dress Circle, but this is unlikely to severely affect the overall viewing experience.

The Dress Circle has an excellent rake - meaning that large heads and larger hairdos in front of you won’t affect your view. Due to the curve of the balcony, seats 1-6 and 28-33 in Row A of the Dress Circle are often cheaper than their neighbours as they face side-on to the stage. If you don’t mind having a slightly rounded view of the stage, these seats may be a bargain.

There are only 11 rows in the Grand Circle, making it an intimate seating section in the theatre. As it is the furthest section from the stage, the Grand Circle may feel distant from the stage, however rows A-C offer brilliantly clear and unrestricted views.