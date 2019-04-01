Alasdair Harvey, Anna O’Byrne, and Gary Tushaw to star in UK premiere of Amour at the Charing Cross Theatre Apr 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Love is in the air this summer... Following an initial announcement made around Valentine's Day, casting has now been announced for the hit Broadway musical, Amour, which is set to transfer to London's Charing Cross Theatre following overwhelming success on Broadway. The show opens on 2 May 2019 for a limited run and is booking until 20 July 2019.

The cast of the long-awaited West End premiere of Amour The Musical

Charing Cross Theatre's Amour musical cast

Starring in the highly anticipated London premiere of Amour are Gary Tushaw as Dusoleil, Anna O'Byrne as Isabelle, and Alasdair Harvey as the Prosecutor and Isabelle's overbearing husband.

The Amour Charing Cross Theatre cast is completed by Alistair So (The King and I), Claire Machin (Memphis), Daniel Stockton (Guys and Dolls), Elissa Churchill (Elephant Steps), Keith Ramsay (The Cereal Café), and Steven Serlin (The Wild Party), with understudies Jack Reitman and Laura Barnard.

Anna O'Byrne's most notable stage credits include the role of Christine Daaé in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, the Australian production of Love Never Dies, Maria in West Side Story, Sister Sarah Brown and Guys and Dolls, and Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady at the Sydney Opera House, which was directed by the legendary Julie Andrews.

Gary Tushaw is best known for appearing in the Charing Cross Theatre production of Ragtime as the replacement for Tateh, as well as for appearing in the ensemble of the smash-hit West End revival of Sunset Boulevard, which was put on by the English National Opera.

Alasdair Harvey's stage credits include the London revival of Sondheim's Side by Side, the London Fringe production and West End transfer of Sunday in the Park with George, Khashoggi in We Will Rock You, Harry Bright in the London production of Mamma Mia!, and perhaps most intriguing, the role of Beast in the 1997 West End production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast: The Musical.

Amour musical synopsis and creative team

The high-tension musical, Amour, was written by Hannah Chissick and tells the story of a timid civil servant named Dusoleil who lives in post-Second World War Paris. He writes letters to his mum while also trying to charm his crush, Isabelle, who is kept locked up by her controlling and overprotective husband. Things take a supernatural turn when Dusoleil suddenly becomes able to walk through walls. Can he rescue Isabelle from being held captive or is everything not what it seems?

Amour features choreography by Matt Cole, musical direction by Jordan Li-Smith, production design by Adrian Gee, sound design by Andrew Johnson, and lighting design by Rob Halliday.

Book London Charing Cross Theatre Amour tickets from just £28!

Having opened on Broadway nearly 17 years ago, Amour has long since been planned to make a West End transfer but was unfortunately plagued by production limbo. Fans of the Tony Award-nominated musical have been waiting and their #WestEndWishList has finally been answered! Tickets for the Amour West End musical are now booking from just £28! Book your Amour tickets sharpish to get the best seats and prices while stocks last!

Purchase your Amour Charing Cross Theatre tickets from £28 and up.