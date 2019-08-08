Actually play production shots released for Trafalgar Studios run Aug 8, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Anna Ziegler-penned play Actually made its highly anticipated premiere on Tuesday and production photos for this thought-provoking piece have finally been released. Having premiered at Trafalgar Studios on 6 August 2019, the show's strictly limited run is booking until 31 August 2019. Check out the production shots for Actually below and be sure to get your hands on tickets to the play early to ensure the best seats at Trafalgar Studios 2 whilst they're still available!

Anna Ziegler's Actually play now showing at Trafalgar Studios until the end of the month

Actually has officially made its long-awaited European premiere and will close at the end of the August. Starring young talents Yasmin Paige (Circle Mirror Transformation) and Simon Manyonda (National Theatre production of Barber Shop Chronicles), this smash-hit production is taking London's West End by storm and you certainly won't want to miss it!

Written by highly lauded playwright Anna Ziegler (WhatsOnStage Award-winning play Photograph 51 starring Nicole Kidman), Actually follows college freshmen Tom and Amber at Princeton who get entangled in a cloudy grey area. Exploring the dark topic of sexual consent, race, and gender on a modern-day college campus, Actually is both provocative and evocative. What actually went on between Tom and Amber? Find out the answer to this burning question with tickets to Actually at Trafalgar Studios 2.

Actually is directed by the multi-award-nominated director, Oscar Toeman.

There's only a limited number of tickets left for this spectacular new play. Trafalgar Studios 2 is a small theatre, so be sure to book your seats for Actually The Play early before they all get snatched up!

