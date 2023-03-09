A Strange Loop to play at London’s Barbican Theatre Mar 9, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Since its Broadway debut A Strange Loop received nightly standing ovations for its portrayal of complex themes through a vibrantly queer lens. The show went on to reap every Best Musical award in New York City. It has been announced that A Strange Loop is now set to burst onto the stage of London’s Barbican Theatre. The show will play from 17 June 2023 - 9 September 2023, empowering audiences with a hilarious story about identity, race and sexuality. Sign up now for exclusive access to A Strange Loop tickets before the general on sale!

About A Strange Loop

The story follows Usher - a young, gay, black writer stuck in a day job that quite frankly, he couldn't detest any more if he tried. Usher is also trying to write a musical about a young, gay, black writer who's also writing a musical about a young, gay, black writer...a strange loop indeed!

As Usher struggles with his desires, identity, and instincts, he finds himself grappling with a complex array of emotions that both exhilarate and terrify him. The hilarious, straight-talking ensemble brings his journey to life on stage, with wit that will leave you doubled-over in stitches!

The cast and creatives of A Strange Loop

A Strange Loop is written by Michael R. Jackson, a playwright, composer, and lyricist who is rapidly emerging as a prominent figure in contemporary writing and is acknowledged for his innovative voice in American theatre. He hails from Detroit, Michigan, and relocated to New York to pursue his studies at NYU (New York University) while also beginning his career as a writer and performer. His work has garnered comparisons to other literary luminaries, and he is establishing himself as an inspiring and transformative writer in his own right. On 15 March 2023, his upcoming musical, White Girl in Danger, co-produced by the Vineyard and Second Stage, will commence previews at the Tony Kiser Theater in New York.

Casting is yet to be announced.

A Strange Loop tickets are available soon!

With tears, self-discovery and a world of laughter - Usher’s journey through the challenges of being a young, black, gay writer in modern society will touch the heart and never let go!