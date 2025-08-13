A Man For All Season review: More than worth seeing

Lawyer, judge, social philosopher, author, statesman, theologian, and noted Renaissance humanist: Thomas More is a man with many hats as well as the aforementioned seasons. In Robert Bolt’s award-winning play, we meet Henry VIII’s lord chancellor during his autumnual years. However the cold grip of winter is fast approaching for More as the volatile King sets out to extinguish the chancellor's alleged criticisms and then destroy the man himself.

With its heavy oak panelling, thick furs and bejewelled goblets, Simon Higlett’s beautifully crafted design firmly sets the action in the 16th century, but its themes aren’t bound by any period of time. This tale is a moral drama: what is left for a law abiding citizen when their nation’s leader ignores the constitution? With current d̶e̶s̶p̶o̶t̶s̶ presidents making a mockery of legislation, it could easily pass for a piece of modern theatre - or be it one that favours log fires over Labubu’s.

Martin Shaw first played More in A Man for All Seasons back in 2006. The production, performed at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, was critically acclaimed and its star, Shaw, received glowing reviews. His sparkle hasn’t dimmed in the 19 years (how was 2006 19 years ago?!) since then, if anything it has grown brighter. Shaw is captivating as More. His performance is compelling in its complexity, portraying both a flawed man and a principled hero. He shows warmth toward family and friends, but he also refuses to give in to their desperate pleas, he can be blunt and impatient with kings and fools (and foolish kings), yet he is also cunning, and knows when to stay silent around them. He displays the caution of an accomplished lawyer, and festers an unyielding loyalty to his conscience that will not be altered. It is a well-rounded performance and More than deserved the standing ovation it received on opening night.