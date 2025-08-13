Menu
    A Man For All Season review: More than worth seeing

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Lawyer, judge, social philosopher, author, statesman, theologian, and noted Renaissance humanist: Thomas More is a man with many hats as well as the aforementioned seasons. In Robert Bolt’s award-winning play, we meet Henry VIII’s lord chancellor during his autumnual years. However the cold grip of winter is fast approaching for More as the volatile King sets out to extinguish the chancellor's alleged criticisms and then destroy the man himself. 

    With its heavy oak panelling, thick furs and bejewelled goblets, Simon Higlett’s beautifully crafted design firmly sets the action in the 16th century, but its themes aren’t bound by any period of time. This tale is a moral drama: what is left for a law abiding citizen when their nation’s leader ignores the constitution? With current d̶e̶s̶p̶o̶t̶s̶ presidents making a mockery of legislation, it could easily pass for a piece of modern theatre - or be it one that favours log fires over Labubu’s.   

    Martin Shaw first played More in A Man for All Seasons back in 2006. The production, performed at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, was critically acclaimed and its star, Shaw, received glowing reviews. His sparkle hasn’t dimmed in the 19 years (how was 2006 19 years ago?!) since then, if anything it has grown brighter. Shaw is captivating as More. His performance is compelling in its complexity, portraying both a flawed man and a principled hero. He shows warmth toward family and friends, but he also refuses to give in to their desperate pleas, he can be blunt and impatient with kings and fools (and foolish kings), yet he is also cunning, and knows when to stay silent around them. He displays the caution of an accomplished lawyer, and festers an unyielding loyalty to his conscience that will not be altered. It is a well-rounded performance and More than deserved the standing ovation it received on opening night.

    Another multifaceted performance comes from Gary Wilmot as The Common Man. Wilmot is our narrator throughout the piece, and guides us through the unfolding events with wit and boyish cheek. He’s a veteran of the London Palladium panto, and he uses the skills he honed there, specifically (slight) improv and clever asides, to address to the audience. Whether he is playing More’s steward, the innkeeper, the jailer, the boatsman or the judge, he is a welcome sight on the stage and provides much of the humour and heart of the piece.

    Another light relief, or be it a heavy set one (the costume has some serious bulk to it), is Orlando James’ Henry VIII. The notorious King only deigns his subjects with a brief appearance, but he relishes every minute on stage. He is bullish, boastful and brilliant. Whereas Edward Bennett’s Thomas Cromwell is equally brilliant in his understatedness. He has a quiet menace, with disdain dripping with every word, and a deadpan delivery that is as cutting as the executioner's axe. 

    The revival is as finely balanced as More’s moral compass. And, in a world still wrestling with leaders who bend the rules to suit themselves, it’s a drama that speaks as clearly now as it did half a millennium ago.

    In short, this is a play that truly delivers in every season, and leaves you with More than enough to think about. 

    A Man For All Seasons plays at Harold Pinter Theatre until 6 September 2025.

