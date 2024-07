West End Live is hitting Trafalgar Square for another year on this weekend the 22-23 June 2019 and I will of course be in attendance! It is a great way to get a taster for shows that are already running in the West End, making their debut or have been seated for a long time (Les Miserables anyone!) Take a look at the West End Live 2019 schedule to make sure you know what time everything is happening.

Here is a list of my top ones to watch: