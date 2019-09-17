Menu
    2019 Knight of Illumination Award winners #KOI2019

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The winners for the 2019 Knight of Illumination Awards in the theatre categories have been announced. The awards were held at the Eventim Apollo in London on 15 September in a ceremony that featured George HallLouise LeveneNeile FisherMichael BillingtonTim Bano, and Zoë Anderson as judges. Read more about the #KOI2019 ceremony here and be sure to check out the winners below.

    The Knight of Illumination Awards were held on Sunday, 15 September 2019.

    KOI 2019 theatre winners in full

    ADB Award for Plays
    WINNER: Jessica Hung Han Yun for Equus, English Touring Theatre & Theatre Royal Stratford East
    Aideen Malone for Death of a Salesman, Young Vic
    Tom Visser for Europe, Donmar Warehouse

    ETC Award for Dance
    WINNER: Clifton Taylor for Four Quartets    , The Barbican
    Alastair West for Victoria, Northern Ballet
    Jennifer Tipton for Shostakovich Trilogy, San Francisco Ballet at     Sadler's Wells

    Hawthorn Award for Musicals
    WINNER: Neil Austin for Company    , Gielgud Theatre
    Jamie Platt for MythicCharing Cross Theatre
    Sherry Coenen for Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama

    The PRG UK Award for Projection Design
    WINNER: Jack Phelan for The Second Violinist, Landmark Productions, Irish National Opera
    Joshua Pharo for The Shape of The Pain, Summerhall, Edinburgh
    Andrzej Goulding for     Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible

    The Robert Juliat Award for Opera
    WINNER: Mark Jonathan for Vanessa, Glyndebourne Festival Opera
    Christopher Akerlind for Katya Kabanova, Scottish Opera
    Malcolm Rippeth for The Turn of the Screw, Garsington Opera

