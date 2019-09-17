2019 Knight of Illumination Award winners #KOI2019
Posted on
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
The winners for the 2019 Knight of Illumination Awards in the theatre categories have been announced. The awards were held at the Eventim Apollo in London on 15 September in a ceremony that featured George Hall, Louise Levene, Neile Fisher, Michael Billington, Tim Bano, and Zoë Anderson as judges. Read more about the #KOI2019 ceremony here and be sure to check out the winners below.
KOI 2019 theatre winners in full
ADB Award for Plays
WINNER: Jessica Hung Han Yun for Equus, English Touring Theatre & Theatre Royal Stratford East
Aideen Malone for Death of a Salesman, Young Vic
Tom Visser for Europe, Donmar Warehouse
ETC Award for Dance
WINNER: Clifton Taylor for Four Quartets, The Barbican
Alastair West for Victoria, Northern Ballet
Jennifer Tipton for Shostakovich Trilogy, San Francisco Ballet at Sadler's Wells
Hawthorn Award for Musicals
WINNER: Neil Austin for Company, Gielgud Theatre
Jamie Platt for Mythic, Charing Cross Theatre
Sherry Coenen for Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama
The PRG UK Award for Projection Design
WINNER: Jack Phelan for The Second Violinist, Landmark Productions, Irish National Opera
Joshua Pharo for The Shape of The Pain, Summerhall, Edinburgh
Andrzej Goulding for Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible
The Robert Juliat Award for Opera
WINNER: Mark Jonathan for Vanessa, Glyndebourne Festival Opera
Christopher Akerlind for Katya Kabanova, Scottish Opera
Malcolm Rippeth for The Turn of the Screw, Garsington Opera
