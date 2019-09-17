2019 Knight of Illumination Award winners #KOI2019 Sep 17, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The winners for the 2019 Knight of Illumination Awards in the theatre categories have been announced. The awards were held at the Eventim Apollo in London on 15 September in a ceremony that featured George Hall, Louise Levene, Neile Fisher, Michael Billington, Tim Bano, and Zoë Anderson as judges. Read more about the #KOI2019 ceremony here and be sure to check out the winners below.

The Knight of Illumination Awards were held on Sunday, 15 September 2019.

KOI 2019 theatre winners in full

ADB Award for Plays

WINNER: Jessica Hung Han Yun for Equus, English Touring Theatre & Theatre Royal Stratford East

Aideen Malone for Death of a Salesman, Young Vic

Tom Visser for Europe, Donmar Warehouse

ETC Award for Dance

WINNER: Clifton Taylor for Four Quartets, The Barbican

Alastair West for Victoria, Northern Ballet

Jennifer Tipton for Shostakovich Trilogy, San Francisco Ballet at Sadler's Wells

Hawthorn Award for Musicals

WINNER: Neil Austin for Company, Gielgud Theatre

Jamie Platt for Mythic, Charing Cross Theatre

Sherry Coenen for Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama

The PRG UK Award for Projection Design

WINNER: Jack Phelan for The Second Violinist, Landmark Productions, Irish National Opera

Joshua Pharo for The Shape of The Pain, Summerhall, Edinburgh

Andrzej Goulding for Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible

The Robert Juliat Award for Opera

WINNER: Mark Jonathan for Vanessa, Glyndebourne Festival Opera

Christopher Akerlind for Katya Kabanova, Scottish Opera

Malcolm Rippeth for The Turn of the Screw, Garsington Opera

Death of a Salesman tickets for the West End Piccadilly run on sale now!

Don't miss the long-awaited West End run of Death of a Salesman this autumn! Arthur Miller's classic play is set to take London's Piccadilly Theatre by storm! Tickets for Death of a Salesman starring Sharon D. Clarke, Wendell Pierce, and an all-star cast are on sale now from £24 and up!