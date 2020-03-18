Tickets for Wicked are available now!

London’s No.1 show” (LBC) is back! Now in its landmark 16th Year at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, this “devilishly clever spin on The Wizard of Oz”(The Daily Telegraph) imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Already the 9th longest-running West End musical of all time, Wicked has been seen by over 10 million people in London alone and played almost 6000 performances. The classic musical is the winner of over 100 major international awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award and ten theatregoer voted WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for ‘Best West End Show’)

Wicked cast and creatives

With music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Schwartz (whose musical Godspell is now celebrating its 50th Anniversary),”the blockbuster fantasy musical” (Time Out ) is written by Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series My So-Called Life).Based on the best‐selling novel by Gregory Maguire that ingeniously re‐imagines the stories and characters created by L. Frank Baum in ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’.

The complete London cast includes Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (The Wizard), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Charli Baptie (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Grace Chapman, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener.

"Wicked is amazing. Absolutely amazing" -- Daily Mail

"A remarkable kaleidoscope of magical shocks, surprises and sensations - Wicked works like a dream" -- Evening Standard

"It is magnificent to see a musical that manages to be both populist and intelligent at the same time" -- The Sunday Telegraph