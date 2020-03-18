Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Wicked Tickets at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, London

    Wicked

    Defy Gravity with Wicked, one of London's most beloved musicals.

    4412 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    Children under 3 will not be admitted. Children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 45min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    16 September 2021 - 27 November 2022
    Content
    Wicked is suitable for a general audience. As a guide to parents and guardians, it is recommended for ages 7+. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 3 years of age will not be admitted. Attendance of children between the ages of 3 and 7 is at the parents’ discretion and if the child becomes restless it is the parents’ responsibility to take them out of the auditorium. Children under 16 years cannot watch the show if unaccompanied by an adult.
    Special notice

    In order to continue prioritising the health and well-being of our patrons and staff, audience members are requested to wear a face covering within the venue, unless medically exempt.

    The venue’s recently refurbished full-fresh-air ventilation system ensures that everyone in the auditorium has 12 litres of fresh air per second, well above the recommended minimum of 10 litres per second.

    Cashless payments, at-seat ordering/delivery and enhanced cleaning practices are all in operation. Hand sanitation stations are available throughout the theatre.

    Wicked Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (4412 customer reviews)

    Kortney R Plummer

    18 mars 20

    I sat front row for this show and I was blown away! Incredible talent and a beautiful theater!

    Lilian Anais Schultz

    12 mars 20

    Amazing show. Still speechless. Only the merchandise was ugly. :)

    Next Available Performances of Wicked

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022 November 2022

    Who appears in Wicked

    Chris Brown

    Andy Hockley

    The Wizard

    MUG Photography

    Carina Gillespie

    Nessarose

    The Headshot Box

    Carl Man

    Ensemble

    Ruth Crafer

    Genevieve Taylor

    Ensemble

    Adam Bayjou

    Laura Pick

    Elphaba

    Nicholas Dawkes

    Libby Watts

    Ensemble

    Simon Mayhew

    Meg Astin

    Ensemble

    Dom Owen

    Michael Colbourne
    Hannah Rose

    Natasha Ferguson
    Nicholas Dawkes

    Nicholas McLean
    Darren Bell

    Nolan Edwards
    Samuel Black

    Rhidian Marc

    Ensemble

    Lily Barnes

    Chiarina Woodall

    Ensemble

    Darren Bell

    Lewis Easter

    Ensemble

    Nicholas Dawkes

    Maggie Lynne

    Ensemble / u/s Nessarose

    Darren Bell

    Rebecca Botterill

    Swing, Understudy Elphaba

    Nik Pate

    Tom Woollaston

    Swing

    MUG Photography

    Alistair Brammer
    Peter Simpkin

    Gary Wilmot

    The Wizard

    Matt Nalton

    Kim Ismay
    Michael Carlo Lanni

    Rebecca Gilliland
    MUG Photography

    James Titchener
    MUG Photography

    Stuart Maciver
    Daniel Sutka

    Grant Thresh
    Franklin & Bailey

    Lucie Horsfall
    Joanna Higson

    Simeon Truby

    Doctor Dillamond

    Chris Mann

    Nicole Lupino

    Wicked news

    See It In Style this Spring with our exclusive prices! 7/4/2022, 11.30am
    Top 5 Wicked songs #StageySoundtrackSunday 3/4/2022, 9am
    First Look: Wicked 2022 new cast photos 24/1/2022, 10.30am
    Five Reasons Wicked is spellbinding! 6/12/2021, 5.46pm

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily FriendlyChildrenClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHalf TermLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayHalloweenValentine's DayWest End FavouritesPride in LondonAmbassador Theatre GroupEasterLTD20 | Last Minute Wednesday Night TicketsShow VouchersSee It In Style

    We use cookies