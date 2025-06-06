Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Everything we learned from the new Wicked trailer

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The latest Wicked trailer has landed, and fans are already dissecting every frame. From long-anticipated musical moments to subtle nods to both the original stage musical and The Wizard of Oz, the trailer is packed with Easter eggs, big-screen reinterpretations, and emotional hints at what’s to come.

    Here’s a breakdown of everything we’ve learned so far:

    Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!

    We already know Elphaba is a fully paid-up member of PETA. A passionate animal rights advocate, she forms a bond with her professor Doctor Dillamond and later frees a caged lion cub. She’s appalled that people in power want to silence animals and vows to use hers to amplify theirs.

    On stage, this cause fades into the background during Act 2, as the plot focuses more on her tangled relationships with Glinda and Fiyero, her growing command of the Grimmerie, and her showdown with the Wizard. Apart from the ever-present flying monkeys and a cheeky flash of a certain yellow tail, animals all but vanish.

    Not so in the trailer. We see herds of bulls, horses, and giraffes stampeding through Oz. It’s a visual payoff for Elphaba’s first-act activism — and a sign of the chaos she’s causing. Citizens, keen to avoid a fate like Mufasa (too soon?) are seen fleeing in fear, while the Wizard, ever the spin doctor, is likely preparing to frame Elphaba’s liberation as an uprising of destruction.

    You’re Invited to the Wedding of the Year

    We’ve always wondered what Glinda's wedding dress would look like, and the film delivers. With a mile-long train and trained butterflies fluttering around her like a thousand bridesmaids, it's every bit as dramatic as we hoped. But despite the spectacle, Fiyero, her groom, doesn’t look entirely comfortable at the altar. Is it just a case of wedding nerves, or is there something else at play?

    This wedding never takes place on stage, but in the film it introduces new conflict and emotional weight. Fiyero (newly appointed head guard of the palace) is visibly torn between love, duty, and truth. The tension between Elphaba and Glinda only deepens as they take opposing sides. Is this a union of hearts, or a PR stunt engineered by the Wizard to maintain control?

    Familiar Faces Return

    Though she isn’t seen in the trailer, Dulcibear (played by Sharon D Clarke) is set to return. Could this hint at a flashback to Elphaba’s childhood - something we only saw for the first time in the first Wicked film - or is she now part of the animal rebellion?

    The ensemble also includes some familiar stage talent: former West End Glinda, Emily Tierney, will make an appearance, whilst stage legend Liz Izen (currently starring in Mrs Warren’s Profession) appears as a fervent "Glinda Fan."

    And of course, we also spot glimpses of Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, and the Scarecrow. Like in the first film, their cameos are brief but significant — but don’t worry, we won’t post any spoilers here!

    Everything we learned from the new Wicked trailer

     

    A Snippet of a New Song

    The stage musical has been delighting audiences for 22 years, so any new music is a big deal. Wicked: For Good introduces two original songs: one for Glinda, rumoured to be about her beloved bubbles, and one for Elphaba.

    The trailer opens with a haunting vocal line, likely from Elphaba’s new solo, co-written by Cynthia Erivo herself. It’s just a few seconds, but enough to get fans buzzing. These songs promise to deepen our understanding of both women’s inner worlds, adding new emotional layers to already iconic roles.

    It’s Full of Twist(er)s

    In a clever visual homage to The Wizard of Oz, we see Madame Morrible conjuring the infamous twisters that send Dorothy to Oz and lead to the Wicked Witch of the East’s demise. One eerie shot also shows Dorothy stepping into a puddle, wearing none other than Nessarose’s silver slippers — a subtle but ominous nod to some characters' fates.

    We also see Elphaba’s broom-scribed message "Our Wizard Lies" written in a stormy sky, this mirrors the "Surrender Dorothy" warning from the 1939 film.

    Dorothy Starts Her Journey Down the Yellow Brick Road

    Another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment: Elphaba gently touches a pile of golden bricks. Fans will remember that it was Elphaba who picked the yellow hue in the Wizard’s model of Oz, during one of the final scenes in Part 1.

    Now we see Dorothy and her companions walking the completed road, signaling that years have passed (and that roadworks in Oz move only slightly faster than ours). It’s a powerful connection between the two timelines, tying together the rise of Elphaba with the arrival of Dorothy.

    Don’t Want to Wait Until 21 November?

    You don’t have to! If you can’t wait to see how Elphaba and Glinda’s story ends, you can catch it live on stage at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre. Experience the full magic of Wicked in its original form before it hits the big screen — and discover why audiences have been returning to Oz for over two decades.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    The Lion King London tickets

    Tips When Booking Lion King Tickets, Lyceum Theatre Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Vivienne Shaw |

    If you are planning to see The Lion King, it would be useful for you to check out our interactive Lyceum Th... Read more

    Olly Alexander to star in the West End transfer of The Importance of Being Earnest

    Olly Alexander to star in the West End transfer of The Importance of Being Earnest

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Olly Alexander is set to make his West End debut in the West End transfer of The Importance of Being Earnest. st... Read more

    A Midsummer Night’s Dream London tickets

    A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Bridge Theatre Review

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Shakespeare’s original rom-com, upgraded and away with the fairies (in the best possible way). The Bridge Th... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies