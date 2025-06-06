Everything we learned from the new Wicked trailer

The latest Wicked trailer has landed, and fans are already dissecting every frame. From long-anticipated musical moments to subtle nods to both the original stage musical and The Wizard of Oz, the trailer is packed with Easter eggs, big-screen reinterpretations, and emotional hints at what’s to come.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we’ve learned so far:

Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!

We already know Elphaba is a fully paid-up member of PETA. A passionate animal rights advocate, she forms a bond with her professor Doctor Dillamond and later frees a caged lion cub. She’s appalled that people in power want to silence animals and vows to use hers to amplify theirs.

On stage, this cause fades into the background during Act 2, as the plot focuses more on her tangled relationships with Glinda and Fiyero, her growing command of the Grimmerie, and her showdown with the Wizard. Apart from the ever-present flying monkeys and a cheeky flash of a certain yellow tail, animals all but vanish.

Not so in the trailer. We see herds of bulls, horses, and giraffes stampeding through Oz. It’s a visual payoff for Elphaba’s first-act activism — and a sign of the chaos she’s causing. Citizens, keen to avoid a fate like Mufasa (too soon?) are seen fleeing in fear, while the Wizard, ever the spin doctor, is likely preparing to frame Elphaba’s liberation as an uprising of destruction.

You’re Invited to the Wedding of the Year

We’ve always wondered what Glinda's wedding dress would look like, and the film delivers. With a mile-long train and trained butterflies fluttering around her like a thousand bridesmaids, it's every bit as dramatic as we hoped. But despite the spectacle, Fiyero, her groom, doesn’t look entirely comfortable at the altar. Is it just a case of wedding nerves, or is there something else at play?

This wedding never takes place on stage, but in the film it introduces new conflict and emotional weight. Fiyero (newly appointed head guard of the palace) is visibly torn between love, duty, and truth. The tension between Elphaba and Glinda only deepens as they take opposing sides. Is this a union of hearts, or a PR stunt engineered by the Wizard to maintain control?

Familiar Faces Return

Though she isn’t seen in the trailer, Dulcibear (played by Sharon D Clarke) is set to return. Could this hint at a flashback to Elphaba’s childhood - something we only saw for the first time in the first Wicked film - or is she now part of the animal rebellion?

The ensemble also includes some familiar stage talent: former West End Glinda, Emily Tierney, will make an appearance, whilst stage legend Liz Izen (currently starring in Mrs Warren’s Profession) appears as a fervent "Glinda Fan."

And of course, we also spot glimpses of Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, and the Scarecrow. Like in the first film, their cameos are brief but significant — but don’t worry, we won’t post any spoilers here!