    Apollo Victoria Theatre

    London’s host to Wicked, book your seats for a chance to defy gravity!

    Apollo Victoria Theatre seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Apollo Victoria Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Apollo Victoria Theatre

    How to get to the Apollo Victoria Theatre: Public transport is recommended. The nearest tube station to Apollo Victoria Theatre is Victoria Station (Circle/District/ Victoria Lines). The theatre is near the Victoria Bus Station and Neathouse Place bus stop which are serviced by lines 2, 16, 36, 38, 52, 73, 170, 185, and 507. If arriving by train the nearest railway station is Victoria Station. The nearest car parks to the Apollo Victoria Theatre are the Victoria Station Car Park, the NCP Car Park in Semley Place and the Q-Park Pimlico in Winchester Street.

    Visiting Apollo Victoria Theatre

