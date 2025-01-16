Menu
    Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen to lead new cast of Wicked

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Elphaba, Glinda, Elphaba, Glinda, ones a witch, and ones a witch. But, who’s playing which? Well, here's the sitch…

    From 25 March 2025 Emma Kingston (Heathers: The Musical) will don the infamous black hat to play Elphaba. She will star opposite Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as the ever popular Glinda. They will be joined by Carl Man (& Juliet) who reprises his role of Fiyero. Carl played Fiyero to sensational reviews across the UK and Ireland 2023 – 2025 tour, having previously covered the role in London’s 15th-anniversary cast. 

    The trio will be accompanied by Sarah Ingram (Legally Blonde: The Musical) as Madame Morrible alongside Michael Matus (known for his Oliver Award-winning relationship with the Royal Shakespeare Company) as The Wizard. Wicked marks the fourth production that Sarah and Michael have worked on together.

    Hannah Qureshi (Hamilton) will star as Nessarose, David McKechnie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) as Doctor Dillamond and Ross Carpenter (Book of Mormon) as Boq. Laura Emmitt (Frozen: The Musical) returns to Wicked London as Alternate Elphaba having previously covered the role in the West End, and Lydia Gerrard (Phantom of The Opera) joins as Standby for Glinda having covered the role on the recent tour.

    The 2025/6 company is completed by Iroy Abesamis, Zac Adlam, Steph Asamoah, Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden, Shaun Chambers, Erin Gisele Chapman, Grace Durkin, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Aaron Elijah, Aimee Hodnett, Nat Ingham, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Josh Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, JoJo Meredith, Ayden Morgan, Rina Punwani, Abbie Quinnen, Jemma Revell, Jeanie Ryan, Charlotte Anne Steen, Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor, James Titchener and Jacob Young.

    The current 2024 / 25 company’s final performance will take place on Sunday 23 March 2025.

    “One of the most successful musicals of all time” (BBC News), Wicked opened in London in 2006 and is already the 10th longest-running West End production in history. Winner of more than 100 global awards, the production has now been seen by more than 12 million people in London alone and celebrated its 7000th performance at the Apollo Victoria Theatre last year. 

    Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Wicked reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

    Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.

    Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman collaborated on the two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Part 1 of the blockbuster has become the highest-grossing film, based on a stage musical, in history and recently won a Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

