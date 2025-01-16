Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen to lead new cast of Wicked

Elphaba, Glinda, Elphaba, Glinda, ones a witch, and ones a witch. But, who’s playing which? Well, here's the sitch…

From 25 March 2025 Emma Kingston (Heathers: The Musical) will don the infamous black hat to play Elphaba. She will star opposite Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as the ever popular Glinda. They will be joined by Carl Man (& Juliet) who reprises his role of Fiyero. Carl played Fiyero to sensational reviews across the UK and Ireland 2023 – 2025 tour, having previously covered the role in London’s 15th-anniversary cast.

The trio will be accompanied by Sarah Ingram (Legally Blonde: The Musical) as Madame Morrible alongside Michael Matus (known for his Oliver Award-winning relationship with the Royal Shakespeare Company) as The Wizard. Wicked marks the fourth production that Sarah and Michael have worked on together.

Hannah Qureshi (Hamilton) will star as Nessarose, David McKechnie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) as Doctor Dillamond and Ross Carpenter (Book of Mormon) as Boq. Laura Emmitt (Frozen: The Musical) returns to Wicked London as Alternate Elphaba having previously covered the role in the West End, and Lydia Gerrard (Phantom of The Opera) joins as Standby for Glinda having covered the role on the recent tour.

The 2025/6 company is completed by Iroy Abesamis, Zac Adlam, Steph Asamoah, Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden, Shaun Chambers, Erin Gisele Chapman, Grace Durkin, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Aaron Elijah, Aimee Hodnett, Nat Ingham, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Josh Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, JoJo Meredith, Ayden Morgan, Rina Punwani, Abbie Quinnen, Jemma Revell, Jeanie Ryan, Charlotte Anne Steen, Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor, James Titchener and Jacob Young.

The current 2024 / 25 company’s final performance will take place on Sunday 23 March 2025.