Reviews Roundup: What are the critics saying about Titanique The Musical? May 19, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon The West End has been hit by an iceberg of laughter as Titanique The Musical docks in London. This outrageous parody of James Cameron’s epic film Titanic has sailed from cult favorite to theatrical sensation, packing the stage with pop ballads, campy chaos, and Céline Dion as the ultimate narrator. But did this madcap musical make waves with the critics—or did it sink under the weight of its own absurdity?

What is Titanique The Musical about?

Forget what you know about Jack and Rose—this is Titanic like you’ve never seen it before. Set to the iconic soundtrack of Céline Dion, Titanique reimagines the doomed voyage with a hilariously unhinged twist. Céline herself (or at least a fabulously over-the-top version of her) guides the audience through a story full of heart, high notes, and hysterics.

As the “unsinkable” ship hits rough waters, so too does the plot—with love triangles, diva meltdowns, and absurd musical numbers that leave no iceberg unmocked. Expect glittering costumes, soaring vocals, and a relentless stream of jokes that range from delightfully dumb to surprisingly sharp. But does this musical spoof float with flair, or is it just a shipwreck of silliness?

What are the critics saying about Titanique The Musical?

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘ It’s Airplane! with a musical theatre twist . ’ – The Times

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘It has the mass appeal to run for months, even years.’ – Daily Mail

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘ Total camp fever dream. ’ – Theatre & Tonic

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Get on board with this outrageous Celine Dion parody.’ – Evening Standard

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A riotous voyage with Céline Dion.’ - WhatsOnStage

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Celine Dion musical is a titanic hit.’ – City A.M.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘ The year’s first squeal-a-long-a-musical. ’ – Daily Express

⭐⭐⭐⭐‘A deliriously silly musical spoof.’ - Financial Times

