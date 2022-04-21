Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Criterion Theatre

    What's on at Criterion Theatre

    Criterion Theatre Seating Plan

    Criterion Theatre seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Criterion Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Visiting Criterion Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    We use cookies