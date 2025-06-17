The songs making a splash in Titanique Jun 17, 2025 | By Posted on| By Rebecca Young Set sail for a shipload of incredible songs in this hilarious, must-see musical! Bringing to life the story of the most iconic ship of the 20th century, Titanique is features the unforgettable hits of Celine Dion, the queen who stole our hearts with "My Heart Will Go On" from James Cameron’s Oscar-winning film. After a hit-filled run on Broadway, the musical made it’s West End transfer at the end of 2024 and has been sailing straight into audiences’ hearts ever since. Dive into this article to discover the songs that go on… and on… and on in this theatrical voyage.

I’m Alive

There’s only one song to kick off the hit show, and that’s Celine Dion’s chart-topping hit, "I’m Alive". This upbeat ballad sets the vibe for the show as Celine’s character takes centre stage in the iconic gold dress, showcasing those powerful vocals. From the moment audiences hear the first lines, I Get Wings To Fly, they know that magic is about to happen.

Taking Chances

The song is sung by all the characters as they board the ship, combining elements of both pop and rock. This song signifies the moment Jack and Rose first meet on the boat as they both embrace the idea of taking chances.

Seduces Me

The love ballad is sung by Cal to Rose as he tries to win her over by presenting her with an oversized blue, heart-shaped diamond necklace (you know, just the usual giant necklace). Audiences can see Cal’s manipulative side in this chilling, brief song.

If You Asked Me To

Rose and Jack serenade each other with a romantic ballad interrupted, naturally, by Celine as they start to get to know one another and build on their ignited spark with Rose asking the age old of question of would you teach me how to spit, proving that love is definitely in the air… or at least something like it.

Beauty and the Beast

The musical wouldn’t be complete without a Disney show tune, and that’s exactly what happens in this moment of the show, when Jack and Rose are trying to muster the courage to interact, Celine Dion sings Beauty and the Beast to tell the tale of old as time.

Tell Him

The upbeat vibrancy of the show takes a turn here as Rose is head over heels for Jack but too scared to tell him, so she must face up to her feelings. Celine Dion and Molly Brown try to encourage herm because, really, what better way to muster courage than with the inspiration of Celine Dion singing.

To Love You More

As Jack and Rose confess their love for each other, it reaches a pivotal moment when Rose takes to the head of the bow and feels like she’s flying in Jack’s arms off the top of the ship, a symbol of their love and her feeling truly free. But the scene wouldn’t be complete without Celine Dion introducing John Mayer’s instrumental solo… well, kinda featuring a man with floppy hair.

I Drove All Night

This is the moment the captain has his solo, making it his mission to drive the ship. It’s a fiery and high-energy performance and his moment in the spotlight.

Where Does My Heart Beat Now

As the love triangle between Jack, Rose, and Cal grows more complicated, this classic Celine Dion powerful ballad is sung as emotions reach a peak.

River Deep Mountain High

As things go awry on the ship with the crash of the iceberg, another musical legend is celebrated in the show with this classic Tina Turner song.

I Surrender

As Jack and Rose’s future together dwindles with the sinking of the ship, Celine Dion sings an emotional and powerful ballad.

My Heart Will Go On

And of course, no musical featuring all of Celine Dion’s top hits and the incredible singer herself would be complete without the song that started it all. It’s a powerful moment, with Celine herself (sort of) singing it, joined by the other characters of the show for the grand finale.