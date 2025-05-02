Meet the Unsinkable Titanique Characters May 2, 2025 | By Posted on| By Rebecca Young Titanique swept ashore the West End in December 2024, defrosting the award-winning James Cameron film and reimagining it with the added finesse of Céline Dion’s groundbreaking songs, resulting in a truly iconic and hit musical. This hilarious and campy new production has made waves with characters that hit the tip of the iceberg. Whether you're already familiar with the musical or want to learn more about its characters, read on to find out more.

Céline Dion

The character is based on the award-winning Canadian musician known for her impressive vocal cords. In this hit musical, the singer is portrayed as an exaggerated and fictionalized version of the iconic diva. She serves as the narrator throughout the show and is also its central character, stealing the spotlight. Set in the modern day, the musical features Céline Dion recounting her version of what really happened to Jack and Rose. The character is played by Olivier Award-winning actress Lauren Drew.

Jack Dawson

The character of Jack is loosely based on Leonardo DiCaprio’s beloved hero from the 1997 hit film, capturing the earnestness of a nomadic artist who wins two steerage tickets aboard the Titanic in a poker game. His love story with Rose remains central to the plot, though it takes some unexpected turns as told through Céline Dion’s wild and whimsical perspective. The role is played by Rob Houchen, whose previous credits include South Pacific and Les Misérables.

Cal

Cal portrays the villain of the story, Rose’s wealthy fiancé, who becomes entangled in a chaotic love triangle with Rose and Jack. This exaggerated version of the film’s character leans heavily into his villainous traits, especially his selfishness and arrogance. The role is played by Jordan Luke Gage, known for his performances in &Juliet, Heathers, and Bonnie & Clyde.

Rose

The innocent "diamond of the ocean," Rose is caught in a tumultuous relationship with Cal, whom she is being forced to marry for his wealth, all while dealing with an unhealthy relationship with her overbearing mother. When she meets Jack, a penniless artist aboard the ship, chaos quickly erupts. The role of Rose is played by Kat Ronney, who is making her West End debut in the show.

The Iceberg

Arguably the most important character in the show, the iceberg is famously responsible for the catastrophe and the reason “My Heart Will Go On” became a massive hit. Played by Olivier Award-winner Layton Williams, this icy role promises to be a truly unforgettable character.

Ruth

The tyrannical mother of Rose and one of the show’s main villains, she has a controlling relationship with her daughter, prioritizing wealth and status over Rose’s happiness. Constantly interfering in her relationships, she’s here for the money, the marriage, and the melodrama

