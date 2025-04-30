Menu
    Meet the cast of Titanique

    Posted on | By Emmanuel Kankam

    Meet the cast of Titanique

    Written by an award-winning team - Marla Mindelle,Constantine Rousouli and Tye BlueTitanique is a splash hit musical parody that has been taking the theatre world by storm. One of the greatest love stories of all time and eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic is retold by Canadian songstress Céline Dion. As the story takes audiences on an outrageously funny journey, who is playing the roles of Céline Dion, Cal, Jack, Rose, and The Iceberg?

    Who plays Céline Dion?

    Taking the lead of Canadian songstress and superstar Céline Dion is Lauren Drew. Her theatre credits include Evita (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Lizzie the Musical (Hope Mill Theatre and Southwark Playhouse), Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre), and Heathers the Musical (The Other Palace and Theatre Royal Haymarket).

    Who plays Cal?

    Jordan Luke Cage takes on the role of the male antagonist, Cal. A leading man on the London West End, his past accolades include Bat out of Hell (Dominion Theatre), The Pride (Fortune Theatre) and The Light in the Piazza (Alexandra Palace).

    Who plays Jack?

    Playing the lead protagonist is Rob Houchen. His theatre credits include Titanic (Charing Cross Theatre), Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre), Sondheim’s Old Friends (Sondheim Theatre & Universal), and South Pacific (Chichester Festival Theatre, Sadlers Wells & UK Tour).

    Who plays Rose?

    Katie Ronney takes on the female protagonist role of Rose. The actress’s theatre accolades include Rose in Hex (National Theatre) and Laertes in Hamlet (National Theatre).

    Who plays The Iceberg?

    Taking on the role of The Iceberg is Layton Williams. His credits include Billy Elliott (West End), Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre, UK/international tour), Thriller Live! (West End), Hairspray! (2018 UK Tour) and Cabaret (West End).

    Who are the current Titanique members?

    The musical parody Titanique officially opened in the West End at the Criterion Theatre on January 9, 2025.

    Since its opening, it has gone on to receive five-star reviews from The Times, the Daily Mail, and the Sunday Mirror.

    The production features Darren Bennett (Victor Garber/Luigi), Stephen Guarino (Ruth), Charlotte Wakefield (Molly Brown), Freddie King (Offstage Understudy), Adrianne Langley (Background Vocalist), Madison Swan (Background Vocalist), Rodney Vubya (Background Vocalist) and Kristina Walz (Offstage Understudy).

    Which famous faces have previously played Jack?

    BAFTA and Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio took on the role of Jack in the 1997 global hit.

    Co-creator of Titanique, Constantine Rousouli originated the role of Jack Dawson in the musical parody.

    Book tickets to Titanique!

    Do not miss seeing the Olivier Award-winning musical. Book your official tickets today!

