Meet the cast of Titanique

Written by an award-winning team - Marla Mindelle,Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, Titanique is a splash hit musical parody that has been taking the theatre world by storm. One of the greatest love stories of all time and eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic is retold by Canadian songstress Céline Dion. As the story takes audiences on an outrageously funny journey, who is playing the roles of Céline Dion, Cal, Jack, Rose, and The Iceberg?

Who plays Céline Dion?

Taking the lead of Canadian songstress and superstar Céline Dion is Lauren Drew. Her theatre credits include Evita (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Lizzie the Musical (Hope Mill Theatre and Southwark Playhouse), Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre), and Heathers the Musical (The Other Palace and Theatre Royal Haymarket).

Who plays Cal?

Jordan Luke Cage takes on the role of the male antagonist, Cal. A leading man on the London West End, his past accolades include Bat out of Hell (Dominion Theatre), The Pride (Fortune Theatre) and The Light in the Piazza (Alexandra Palace).

Who plays Jack?

Playing the lead protagonist is Rob Houchen. His theatre credits include Titanic (Charing Cross Theatre), Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre), Sondheim’s Old Friends (Sondheim Theatre & Universal), and South Pacific (Chichester Festival Theatre, Sadlers Wells & UK Tour).

Who plays Rose?

Katie Ronney takes on the female protagonist role of Rose. The actress’s theatre accolades include Rose in Hex (National Theatre) and Laertes in Hamlet (National Theatre).

Who plays The Iceberg?

Taking on the role of The Iceberg is Layton Williams. His credits include Billy Elliott (West End), Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre, UK/international tour), Thriller Live! (West End), Hairspray! (2018 UK Tour) and Cabaret (West End).