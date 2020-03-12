Menu
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Tickets at the Aldwych Theatre, London

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

    Hit musical brings Tina Turner to life on the West End stage in the Tina Turner Musical

    3554 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    12+
    Running time
    3hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 18 December 2022.
    Content
    The show contains strobe lighting, loud music, gun shots, haze and scenes that some customers may find uncomfortable.
    Special notice

    Please note: Tina Turner will not be appearing in this production. This production has a strict no exchange or refund policy in regard to the appearance of any particular artist which cannot be guaranteed.

    Face Masks / Coverings We strongly encourage all patrons to wear a face covering at all times, unless under the age of 11 years old or medically exempt from doing so.

    Covid-19 Certification We no longer require you to present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test upon entry.

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3554 customer reviews)

    Mr Francombe

    12 March 20

    Fantastic show didn’t realise how terrible her upbringing was amazing performance by all actors- simply the best ??

    Marc

    12 March 20

    Excellent show only marred by seating in the theatre which leaves a lot to be desired. We had to change seats as our original seat booking AY 8 - 9 is far, far too close to the stage. We were wrongly sent to row Y at the back to start with which would have been impossible as well as apart from being too far away was resrictive with the balcony overhang. It would have been good to have seating in the bar area also after a long journey to get there.

    Who appears in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

    Radhika Chakravarty Agbo

    Aisha Jawando
    Kiraly Saint Claire

    Angela Marie Hurst
    Samuel Black

    Cameron Bernard Jones
    Greg Veit

    Derek Aidoo
    Gerald Kyd

    Francesca Jackson
    Brendan Bishop

    Gavin Alex
    Brandon Bishop

    Hannah Jay-Allan
    Brandon Bishop

    Jammy Kasongo
    Charlotte Redman

    Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli
    Ori Jones

    Joshua Da Costa
    Phil Sharp

    Sia Kiwa
    Ruth Crafer

    Daniella Bowen
    Michael Shelford

    Joseph Richardson
    Johan Persson

    Ashley Zhangazha
    Faye Thomas

    Samuel J Weir
    Kirill Kozlov

    Chloe Chambers
    Chris Mann

    Lejaun Sheppard
    Nick James

    Oscar Batterham
    Michael Wharley

    Kibong Tanji
    Kim Hardy

    Irene-Myrtle Forrester

    Ava Brennan

