East meets West End: Fleur East to star in Tina!
| By Sian McBride
It’s East meets West End as ‘Sax’ singer Fleur East takes on the iconic role of Tina Turner in the acclaimed West End production, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, at London's Aldwych Theatre. The TV star, who made the announcement on The One Show earlier this evening, will begin performances this summer.
Fleur has the X Factor
Fleur East first gained national attention back in 2005 as a contestant on The X Factor with the girl group Addictiv Ladies. She returned to the show 9 years later as a solo artist, where she became the first, and only, contestant to achieve an iTunes number one single whilst still competing on the show! She finished runner-up and went on to release two albums and had a certified platinum single.
Beyond her music career, she’s become a familiar face on TV - shimmying her way to the Strictly Come Dancing final in 2022 (so the Proud Mary dance should be a doddle) and facing her phobias on I’m a Celeb. Proving that, just like Tina herself, she is fierce and fearless.
About Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical chronicles the life of Tina Turner, from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her rise as a global music icon. The production delves into her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, her resilience in overcoming personal and professional challenges, and her triumphant solo career that redefined the boundaries of rock and soul music.
The musical features a powerful score of Turner's greatest hits, including "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Proud Mary," "River Deep – Mountain High," and "Simply the Best." Since its debut, the show has captivated audiences in London, Hamburg, and New York, celebrating the legacy of a woman who dared to defy the odds and forge her own path.
Everyone agrees, Tina is simply the best!
The production has received critical acclaim and numerous awards. Adrienne Warren, who originated the role of Tina Turner on Broadway and was handpicked by Tina herself, won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. In London, the show has been recognized at the Black British Theatre Awards, with nominations for Best Musical and standout performances by cast members Elesha Paul Moses and Caleb Roberts.
Tickets for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical are available now.