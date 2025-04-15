East meets West End: Fleur East to star in Tina!

It’s East meets West End as ‘Sax’ singer Fleur East takes on the iconic role of Tina Turner in the acclaimed West End production, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, at London's Aldwych Theatre. The TV star, who made the announcement on The One Show earlier this evening, will begin performances this summer.

Fleur has the X Factor

Fleur East first gained national attention back in 2005 as a contestant on The X Factor with the girl group Addictiv Ladies. She returned to the show 9 years later as a solo artist, where she became the first, and only, contestant to achieve an iTunes number one single whilst still competing on the show! She finished runner-up and went on to release two albums and had a certified platinum single.

Beyond her music career, she’s become a familiar face on TV - shimmying her way to the Strictly Come Dancing final in 2022 (so the Proud Mary dance should be a doddle) and facing her phobias on I’m a Celeb. Proving that, just like Tina herself, she is fierce and fearless.