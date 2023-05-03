Menu
    The Rocky Horror Show Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    The Rocky Horror Show

    Make your way to the Frankenstein place

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2 hours (including interval)
    Performance dates
    3 May - 10 June 2023
    Content
    This performance contains mature adult themes and partial nudity. It also contains smoke, haze, strobe effects.

    Next Available Performances of The Rocky Horror Show

    The Rocky Horror Show news

    The Rocky Horror Show set to return to the London Stage 26/7/2021, 5.35pm
    BREAKING NEWS: Creator Richard O'Brien To Star In The Rocky Horror Show Limited Run At Playhouse Theatre 31/7/2015, 11.38am

