The Rocky Horror Show celebrates its 50th anniversary Jan 19, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas For the last 50 years, audiences have celebrated Richard O’Brien’s trailblazing and legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show. In lieu of its landmark anniversary, the production will continue to play a new extended tour through 2023. A loving pastiche of B-grade horror and sci-fi movies, this timeless musical has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide and translated into 20 languages! Book your tickets today to see this musical of freedom and joy at the Peacock Theatre in London!

The Rocky Horror Show history

Inspired by Richard O’Brien’s love for glam-rock, popular British culture and horror and sci-fi movies, The Rocky Horror Show was conceived along many winter evenings. The original London production of the musical premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in 1973 to an audience of 63 and was an immediate success, it then played across several other locations in London until it closed in 1980, by that time, it had run for a total of 2,960 performances. Since then, it has had many West End revivals over the years and in 1975 was transformed into a film called The Rocky Horror Picture Show which subsequently was a box-office smash.

The Rocky Horror Show is not only a cult masterpiece, but it is also widely acknowledged to have had a significant impact on the sexual liberation and counterculture movements. One of the first productions to portray fluidity in sexuality and gender expression, it debuted during a time of generational conflict and a lack of acceptance of various sexual orientations. It is also renowned for having electric audience involvement.

The Rocky Horror Show synopsis

Brad and his fiancée Janet are just two down-to-earth, clean college kids. As they journey to meet their former college professor, a bizarre twist of fate brings them outside the creepy mansion of the enigmatic and charismatic Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter, a mad scientist who is about to offer the couple the adventure of a lifetime.

Full of frolics, frivolity, fun, and wondrous fashion, The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed good time. It is known for fusing science fiction, horror, comedy, and music and for encouraging audience participation, which of course encourages you to dress up in your wackiest fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show cast and creatives

To celebrate The Rocky Horror Show's 50th Anniversary. Strictly Come Dancing’s Ore Oduba is set to pick up his fishnets and return to the role of Brad Majors, for a limited six-week run between 3rd May and 10th June. Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde) continues in the role of Frank, donning a corset and heels like it's nobody's business, actor Philip Franks (The Darling Buds of May) plays The Narrator, Richard Meek (Hairspray, Spamalot) returns as Brad and is joined by Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia, Chicago) as Janet.

The cast is complete by Kristian Lavercombe, Darcy Finden, Ben Westhead, Suzie McAdams, Joe Allen, Stefania Du Toit, Reece Budin, Fionán O'Carroll, Nathan Shaw and Tyla Nurden.

Featuring timeless hits like ‘Sweet Transvestite’, ‘Damn it Janet’ and not to mention the pelvic thrusting iconic ‘Time Warp’, Christopher Luscombe's direction of The Rocky Horror Show is sure to thrill you with delightfully naughty moments.

The Rocky Horror Show tickets are available now

The Rocky Horror Show slips into its 50th birthday cementing its place as one of the boldest and most pioneering productions of them all. However, you must be warned, this show has rude parts…and they’re all glorious!