What's opening in London theatres this month? (September 2024)
| By Sian McBride
It’s not just the Harrods Christmas Shop that’s opening in the capital this month, some of this year's most hotly anticipated shows are finally starting their runs in the West End this Autumn! You’ve got to be quick though, unlike the overpriced tinsel and mountains of mince pies adorning the department store’s basement, some of these productions won’t be here for long - in fact most are like a British summer, and are around for just 13 days!
Whether you’re in the mood for a brand-new musical, a hundred year old play or an out of this world cult-hit, just like Santa, theatreland delivers.
The Rocky Horror Show (6 September)
Take a jump to the left, and step right into the Dominion Theatre this September as Jason Donovan stars in Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show!
Following a sellout season at the Theatre Royal in Sydney, Jason Donovan leaves us in antici-pation no more, as he reprises his critically acclaimed role of Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter in the cult classic musical. He’s joined by stand-up comedian, sitcom star and Taskmaster contestant, Mawaan Rizwan.
Now in its 51st year, you should probably know what the show is about by now. However, if you’ve been living on another planet, let us give you the breakdown. Newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, stumble upon Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s mansion when their car breaks down. Seeking help from the mad scientist, the squeaky clean pair get more than they bargained for as they enter a strange new world filled with frolics, frocks, frivolity and plenty of fuc… love making.
Hurry, The Rocky Horror Show’s time in the capital is fleeting, with the award-winning production playing for two weeks only! So grab your spaceship, and head down to the theatre before it’s too late.
I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical (11 September)
Watch out! Following a critically acclaimed (ski) season at the Edinburgh Fringe, the Paltrow parody is crashing into the Criterion Theatre this Autumn!
X Factor icon and West End star, Diana Vickers (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice), stars as gwynspirational Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. She is joined by Olivier award nominee Marc Antolin (Terry), BBC New Talent Hotlister Tori Allen-Martin (Kristin) and Shiz University alumni Idriss Kargbo (Judge Jude).
The fast-paced musical sees two worlds collide (literally) when a beautiful A-Lister and a retired optometrist go head to head in an Ohio courtroom. Packed full of iconic moments, including the now famous whisper of ‘I wish you well’ (well, the title kind of gives it away) – this farcical production sounds as good as Gwyneth’s candle smells. Throw in some jade eggs and some seriously silly songs, such as ‘Do You Know Taylor?’ and ‘I’m Gwynnocent’, and you have yourself a hilarious musical bursting with heart (and questionable wellness products).
Waiting for Godot (13 September)
The wait is finally over, let the waiting commence!
A-Listers, Ben Whishaw (Paddington, Julius Caesar) and Lucian Msamati (Othello, Game of Thrones) star in Samuel Beckett’s ground-breaking play, Waiting for Godot.
Voted the most important English-language play of the 20th century, the production follows Vladimir and Estragon as they wait for a man named Godot. Throughout their vigil, the pair discuss the absurdity and uncertainty of life.
“Let us do something, while we have the chance…at this place, at this moment of time, all mankind is us, whether we like it or not. Let us make the most of it before it is too late!”
The award winning play is renowned for its minimalist setting and dialogue, as well as its deep philosophical undertones. With dates selling out quickly, don’t wait too long to secure your ticket!
Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist (13 September)
Long live the queen! Following an electrifying try-out run at the Lyric Theatre, Marie Antoinette’s reign continues at The Other Palace!
Blending 18th-century history with modern pop culture, the musical follows the iconic French monarch as she navigates the opulence and treachery of the royal court. Set to a dynamic soundtrack that mixes classical music with pop, rock, and hip-hop, this innovative production explores themes of power, privilege, and rebellion.
West End star Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) reprises her role as the misunderstood Marie Antoinette, alongside original Catherine of Aragon, Renée Lamb (SIX), as Jeanne.
Juno and the Paycock (21 September)
Written by Irish playwright Seán O'Casey, Juno and the Paycock is the powerful ‘Irish Masterpiece’ set during the Irish Civil War. The play centres on the Boyle family, led by the boisterous yet irresponsible "Captain" Jack Boyle (Oscar winner, Mark Rylance), who spends his days avoiding work and drinking with his friend Joxer. Whilst his long-suffering wife, Juno (Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron), struggles to keep the family afloat amidst poverty and the turmoil of war.
The family dynamic quickly changes when the Boyle’s are blessed with an unexpected inheritance. Their hopes rise, but the anticipated windfall brings more misfortune than relief, exposing the harsh realities of their lives…
100 years after its initial publication, the poetic, poignant, and often hilarious, Juno and the Paycock is as popular today as it has ever been. A big-hearted, black humoured, tragi-comic triumph, don’t miss your chance to see this centenary celebration.
The Lehman Trilogy (24 September)
The Tony award winning production, directed by Oscar winner Sam Mendes, returns to the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Hailed by The New York Times as 'a genuinely epic production', The Lehman Trilogy see’s John Heffernan, Aaron Krohn and Howard W. Overshown reprise their ‘virtuosic performances' for a strictly limited season.
Chronicling the rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers, one of the most influential financial institutions in American history. The story unfolds over 150 years, beginning with the arrival of three immigrant brothers from Bavaria in the mid-19th century, who built a small shop into a global financial empire. The play delves into the complexities of capitalism, family, and the relentless pursuit of the American Dream, culminating in the catastrophic 2008 financial crisis that led to Lehman Brothers' collapse.
A ‘modern theatrical masterpiece’, don’t miss your chance to see this thrilling three act drama.
