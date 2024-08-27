What's opening in London theatres this month? (September 2024)

It’s not just the Harrods Christmas Shop that’s opening in the capital this month, some of this year's most hotly anticipated shows are finally starting their runs in the West End this Autumn! You’ve got to be quick though, unlike the overpriced tinsel and mountains of mince pies adorning the department store’s basement, some of these productions won’t be here for long - in fact most are like a British summer, and are around for just 13 days!

Whether you’re in the mood for a brand-new musical, a hundred year old play or an out of this world cult-hit, just like Santa, theatreland delivers.

The Rocky Horror Show (6 September)

Take a jump to the left, and step right into the Dominion Theatre this September as Jason Donovan stars in Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show!

Following a sellout season at the Theatre Royal in Sydney, Jason Donovan leaves us in antici-pation no more, as he reprises his critically acclaimed role of Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter in the cult classic musical. He’s joined by stand-up comedian, sitcom star and Taskmaster contestant, Mawaan Rizwan.

Now in its 51st year, you should probably know what the show is about by now. However, if you’ve been living on another planet, let us give you the breakdown. Newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, stumble upon Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s mansion when their car breaks down. Seeking help from the mad scientist, the squeaky clean pair get more than they bargained for as they enter a strange new world filled with frolics, frocks, frivolity and plenty of fuc… love making.

Hurry, The Rocky Horror Show’s time in the capital is fleeting, with the award-winning production playing for two weeks only! So grab your spaceship, and head down to the theatre before it’s too late.

I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical (11 September)

Watch out! Following a critically acclaimed (ski) season at the Edinburgh Fringe, the Paltrow parody is crashing into the Criterion Theatre this Autumn!

X Factor icon and West End star, Diana Vickers (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice), stars as gwynspirational Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. She is joined by Olivier award nominee Marc Antolin (Terry), BBC New Talent Hotlister Tori Allen-Martin (Kristin) and Shiz University alumni Idriss Kargbo (Judge Jude).

The fast-paced musical sees two worlds collide (literally) when a beautiful A-Lister and a retired optometrist go head to head in an Ohio courtroom. Packed full of iconic moments, including the now famous whisper of ‘I wish you well’ (well, the title kind of gives it away) – this farcical production sounds as good as Gwyneth’s candle smells. Throw in some jade eggs and some seriously silly songs, such as ‘Do You Know Taylor?’ and ‘I’m Gwynnocent’, and you have yourself a hilarious musical bursting with heart (and questionable wellness products).

Waiting for Godot (13 September)

The wait is finally over, let the waiting commence!

A-Listers, Ben Whishaw (Paddington, Julius Caesar) and Lucian Msamati (Othello, Game of Thrones) star in Samuel Beckett’s ground-breaking play, Waiting for Godot.

Voted the most important English-language play of the 20th century, the production follows Vladimir and Estragon as they wait for a man named Godot. Throughout their vigil, the pair discuss the absurdity and uncertainty of life.

“Let us do something, while we have the chance…at this place, at this moment of time, all mankind is us, whether we like it or not. Let us make the most of it before it is too late!”

The award winning play is renowned for its minimalist setting and dialogue, as well as its deep philosophical undertones. With dates selling out quickly, don’t wait too long to secure your ticket!