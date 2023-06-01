What’s closing in London theatres this month? (June 2023) Jun 1, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas As summer approaches, exciting new experiences await! This June, we bid farewell (for now) to some of the West End's most extraordinary productions. However, fear not, for there is still time for an abundance of laughter, hours of enchanting singing and dancing, and even some good old-fashioned tear-jerking moments. The magic of the West End awaits…don't miss out on these incredible shows before they close in June!

The Rocky Horror Show (10 June)

Unleash your inner wild child with The Rocky Horror Show at London’s Peacock Theatre! This iconic cult classic, known for its outrageous characters and infectious tunes, has captivated audiences for decades, becoming a symbol of liberation and acceptance that boldly challenges societal norms.

Join Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric crew for an unforgettable evening of unadulterated fun, as they transport you into a brilliantly bizarre world of pleasure and indulgence! This is your final chance to experience The Rocky Horror Show live on stage. So dust off your fishnet stockings, don your finest corset, and prepare for the madness to unfold.

Under the masterful direction of Christopher Luscombe, the production showcases all the timeless classics, including the seductive "Sweet Transvestite," the endearing "Damn it Janet," and, of course, the pelvic-thrusting sensation of the "Time Warp." Don't miss out on this exhilarating journey that celebrates individuality, freedom, and the sheer joy of embracing your true self. Let's do the Time Warp again!

A Little Life (Harold Pinter Theatre) (15 June)

A Little Life is an emotional rollercoaster like no other, and while it isn't closing per se, Hanya Yanagihara's breathtaking stage adaptation is now making its move to London's Savoy Theatre after selling out at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

This remarkable production delves into the complexities of human relationships, trauma, and the enduring power of friendship in a way that has never been seen before on stage. Audiences have been both captivated and shaken by its hauntingly beautiful portrayal of four friends embarking on a journey through life's joys and sorrows.

Step into the lives of Jude, Willem, JB, and Malcolm as they navigate the intricacies of love, grapple with profound pain, and search for meaning in a world that is often unforgiving. A Little Life fearlessly explores the depths of the human condition and the dark corners of abuse. Starring the phenomenal James Norton, this thought-provoking piece will capture your heart and never let it go.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (17 June)

In the ruthless realm of corporate ambition, there's one rule: climb the ladder at any cost! The shining star How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying offers a satirical glimpse into the harsh world of business, through a lens of sharp wit, charm by the buckets, and toe-tappingly good tunes.

The Tony Award-winning musical follows the charismatic J. Pierrepont Finch as he navigates the treacherous waters of the World Wide Wicket Company, using all of the charms in his armoury to rise through the ranks. Pointing the finger at the absurdities and sacrifices one must make to achieve success, this sparkling gem of a show reminds us that most of the time…the key to success lies in the most unexpected places.

Also closing in London theatres this month:

Shirley Valentine closes at Duke of Yorks Theatre on 3 June 2023.

The Year of Magical Thinking closes at Other Palace Studio 4 June 2023.

Biscuits for Breakfast closes at Hampstead Theatre on 10 June 2023.

Once on This Island closes at Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park on 10 June 2023.

Re-member Me closes at Hampstead Theatre on 17 June 2023.

Rose closes at Ambassadors Theatre on 18 June 2023.

Fury and Elysium closes at Other Palace Studio on 18 June 2023.

Es and Flo closes at Kiln Theatre on 24 June 2023.

Austentatious closes at the Arts Theatre on 26 June 2023.