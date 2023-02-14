The New Wimbledon Theatre is located on The Broadway in Wimbledon, London in the London Borough of Merton. The venue is a Grade II listed Edwardian theatre built by theatre enthusiast J. B. Mulholland. The theatre was designed by Cecil Aubrey Massey and Roy Young and built on the site of a large mansion with spacious grounds. It may have been the only theatre in British history to have included a Victorian-style Turkish bath in the basement. The New Wimbledon Theatre opened on 26 December 1910 with a pantomime production of Jack and Jill.

The New Wimbledon Theatre has a seating capacity of 1,670 and is the eighth biggest theatre in London. It is often used to premiere big London musicals before they transfer to the West End and is also frequently hired out for television productions, including a comedy gala performance of We Are Most Amused to honour the 60th birthday of HRH Prince Charles of Wales.