    Six Tickets at the Vaudeville Theatre, London

    Six

    Six The Musical reigns at London's Vaudeville Theatre

    Running time
    1 hour 15 minutes – no interval.
    Performance dates
    29 September 2021 - 2 April 2023.
    Venue Dispatch: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 24-48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket

    Nimax theatres respectfully ask audience members to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking or if customers are exempt.

    Sing-a-long Performance - Sunday 25 September 2022, 7pm.

    Thursday 4 August 2022, 5:30pm & Sunday 13 November 2022 are audio described performances. Thursday 11 August 2022 & 8:30pm Sunday 20 November 2022 are captioned performances. Sunday 21 August 2022, 7pm & Sunday 27 November 2022, 4pm are British Sign Language performances.

    Review: Six at the Vaudeville Theatre 12/11/2021, 10am
    Long Live the Queens! New Six cast announced 19/10/2021, 12pm
    Six the Musical to transfer to the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre 15/7/2021, 9am

