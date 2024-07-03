Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Meet the cast of Six the Musical

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Yes, queens! Six of them to be exact. The legendary wives of King Henry VIII are finally having their voices heard in the killer, her-stoical musical playing at the Vaudeville Theatre. We know the characters but now it’s time to find out who’s in the SIX the Musical cast.

    Who are the current queens in Six the Musical?

    The modern retelling of Britain’s monogamously challenged king focuses on the her-story of history. To help tell their side of the story, six incredible actresses play the six unlucky wives focusing on things from their point-of-view. Find out more about the sensational women in the West End’s SIX The Musical cast in detail.

    Nikki Bentley is the current Catherine of Aragon. The Performers College alum has had a thriving career in high-profile shows. From Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to the green queen herself, Elphaba, in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, Nikki is making her mark in the history books. 

    Thao Therese Nguyen currently stars as Anne Boleyn. Making her West End comeback, Thao performs all over the world. She previously appeared in Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre, and Inua in Confessions at the Other Palace Theatre. She’s also sung in concerts at the Royal Albert Hall and performed in the Royal Variety Show 2014.

    Gabriella Styliano is Jane Seymour. Gabriella recently had to step into the role of Jane as the previous actor, Kayleigh McKnight, had injured her knee and could no longer perform. Gabriella trained at Arts Educational Schools of London and appeared in The Great British Bake Off Musical at the Noel Coward Theatre.

    Reca Okay portrays Anna of Cleves. SIX The Musical is Reca’s West End debut. But it’s not her first time playing one of the ill-fated queens. Before joining the London cast, Reca was in SIX The Musical onboard the Norwegian Bliss. She’s also been in Sister Act, South Pacific, Big Rivers and Walt Disney World’s Festival of The Lion King.

    Inez Budd plays Katherine Howard. Though only graduating from Arts Educational Schools London in 2020, Inez’s resume is already impressive. Her credits include the UK Tour of Grease, Heathers the Musical at Other Palace TheatreBut I’m a Cheerleader at The Turbine Theatre, and Emojiland at The Garrick Theatre to name but a few.

    Janiq Charles is currently Catherine Parr. Playing the last of the SIX The Musical characters, Janiq is making the role her own. Her previous works include playing Nala in The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre.

    Who else is in the SIX The Musical cast?

    Rounding off the company is Naomi Alade who provides alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves, Hannah Lowther who’s the Alternate Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr, Meg Dixon-Brasil who is the Super Swing, and Natalie Pilkington who is the Universal Super Swing.

    Who originally starred in SIX The Musical?

    When the show first opened at the Arts Theatre in 2019, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's fresh, feminist take on the tragic tale rocked the West End. It’s now playing globally with no signs of slowing down. The following actresses help make and change history with their ground-breaking performances.

    Other notable performances have come from Courtney Bowman, Sophie Isaacs, and Danielle Steers. And for just two performances, show co-creator Toby Marlow filled in for Catherine Parr due to cast illness.

    See SIX the Musical at The Vaudeville Theatre

    Don’t miss the sensational celebration of sass-itude and get your tickets to see SIX The Musical, now! Don’t know where to sit? We can help you choose the best seats in the house.

    By Carly Clements-Yu

    Related news

    Meet the cast of Guys and Dolls!

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    Luck be a lady tonight as we’re giving you a run-down of all the players currently starring in the Guys and Dol... Read more

    Inside Trafalgar Theatre

    Trafalgar Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    The Grade II listed Trafalgar Theatre was originally built in the 1930s and was home to many comedies and revue ... Read more

    Inside Garrick Theatre London

    Garrick Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    Opening in 1889, the Garrick Theatre was named after David Garrick, an English actor, playwright, theatre manage... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies