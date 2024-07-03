Meet the cast of Six the Musical

Yes, queens! Six of them to be exact. The legendary wives of King Henry VIII are finally having their voices heard in the killer, her-stoical musical playing at the Vaudeville Theatre. We know the characters but now it’s time to find out who’s in the SIX the Musical cast.

Who are the current queens in Six the Musical?

The modern retelling of Britain’s monogamously challenged king focuses on the her-story of history. To help tell their side of the story, six incredible actresses play the six unlucky wives focusing on things from their point-of-view. Find out more about the sensational women in the West End’s SIX The Musical cast in detail.

Nikki Bentley is the current Catherine of Aragon. The Performers College alum has had a thriving career in high-profile shows. From Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to the green queen herself, Elphaba, in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, Nikki is making her mark in the history books.

Thao Therese Nguyen currently stars as Anne Boleyn. Making her West End comeback, Thao performs all over the world. She previously appeared in Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre, and Inua in Confessions at the Other Palace Theatre. She’s also sung in concerts at the Royal Albert Hall and performed in the Royal Variety Show 2014.

Gabriella Styliano is Jane Seymour. Gabriella recently had to step into the role of Jane as the previous actor, Kayleigh McKnight, had injured her knee and could no longer perform. Gabriella trained at Arts Educational Schools of London and appeared in The Great British Bake Off Musical at the Noel Coward Theatre.

Reca Okay portrays Anna of Cleves. SIX The Musical is Reca’s West End debut. But it’s not her first time playing one of the ill-fated queens. Before joining the London cast, Reca was in SIX The Musical onboard the Norwegian Bliss. She’s also been in Sister Act, South Pacific, Big Rivers and Walt Disney World’s Festival of The Lion King.

Inez Budd plays Katherine Howard. Though only graduating from Arts Educational Schools London in 2020, Inez’s resume is already impressive. Her credits include the UK Tour of Grease, Heathers the Musical at Other Palace Theatre, But I’m a Cheerleader at The Turbine Theatre, and Emojiland at The Garrick Theatre to name but a few.

Janiq Charles is currently Catherine Parr. Playing the last of the SIX The Musical characters, Janiq is making the role her own. Her previous works include playing Nala in The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre.