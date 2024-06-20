Menu
    Vaudeville Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham

    The Vaudeville Theatre, located on The Strand, opened in 1870 and is close neighbours with the Adelphi Theatre and the Savoy Theatre. The theatre mostly staged vaudeville shows and musical revues in its early years and has been rebuilt twice in its lifetime. The original theatre, with its then capacity of 1046, stood behind two houses with its entrance via a maze of small corridors, meaning facilities front of house and backstage were extremely cramped.

    What are the best seats at the Vaudeville Theatre?

    The Vaudeville Theatre auditorium consists of Stalls, Dress Circle and Grand Circle and seats 690 theatregoers over its three levels. With a slight rake, the Stalls offer a very good view of the stage and sightlines and legroom are all good from this section. Due to the intimate size of the theatre the Dress Circle also offers good views of the stage however views from row G backwards are affected by the overhang of the Grand Circle above. The Grand Circle sits above the Dress Circle and therefore feels most distant from the stage, however, in such a cosy space you never really feel too far away from the action.

    Vaudeville Theatre seating plan

    How many seats are at the Vaudeville Theatre?

    There are 690 seats at the Vaudeville Theatre across the three levels of its auditorium.

    Are there accessible seats at the Vaudeville Theatre?

    Wheelchair users access to the theatre is provided using the Domino Zonzini platform Stair Climber. Patrons requiring wheelchair access are asked to contact the theatre prior to booking to discuss their specific requirements and to book use of the Stair Climber. Disabled toilet facilities are available by arrangement with the theatre and are located at the Strand Palace Hotel and the Adelphi Theatre, a few doors down from the theatre. A Sennheiser hearing system is in place of which headsets are available on a first come first served basis. Audio described, captioned and British Sign Language performances all feature in the theatres programme at various dates.

    What shows are on at the Vaudeville Theatre?

    The Vaudeville Theatre is the current London home of Six the Musical, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ musical about the six Wives of Henry VIII, which remixes 500 years of historical heartbreak into one amazing celebration of Girl Power, currently booking until May 2025.

