Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Vaudeville Theatre

    Use our interactive seating plan to book tickets to dramas and musicals at the Vaudeville theatre.

    What's on at Vaudeville Theatre

    Vaudeville Theatre Seating Plan

    Vaudeville Theatre seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Vaudeville Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Vaudeville Theatre

    Public transport is recommended. The nearest tube stations are Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line), Charing Cross (Northern/Bakerloo Lines), Embankment (District/Circle Lines). If arriving by rail the nearest station is Charing Cross Railway Station. The theatre is easily reached from the Bedford Street (Stop J) bus stop which is serviced by lines 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 87, 91, 139 and 176. If driving to the theatre, the nearest car parks are in China Town and Trafalgar Square. There is also an NCP underground car park in Parker Street.

    Visiting Vaudeville Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    We use cookies