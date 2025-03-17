"All You Wanna Do" is sing along: a breakdown of all the Six the Musical songs
Posted on
| By Vivienne Shaw
Six the Musical has quickly cemented itself as a West End crown jewel since its premiere in 2019. Whether it be the glamour of the one-of-a-kind (no category) costumes or the pure spectacle of a pop concert inspired by history, there is a lot to love about Six. However, the songs remain the crowning glory of Six, having captured the hearts of many Spotify playlists and picking up masses of awards along the way, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score.
1. "Ex-Wives"
The opening number introduces all six queens in a high-energy, showstopping ensemble number. They assert their identities beyond the traditional rhyme, declaring, "Divorced, Beheaded, Died; Divorced, Beheaded, Survived”. This song establishes the show's mission to give a voice to female figures in a history dominated by men, getting everyone on board for the histo-remix.
2. "No Way"
Catherine of Aragon is the first to take the spotlight with a powerful anthem inspired by Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez. She refuses to accept Henry's attempts to annul their marriage, and her scorn as the first ex-wife sears through in this R&B song that wraps itself in soulful vulnerability.
3. "Don't Lose Ur Head"
Anne Boleyn's cheeky and rebellious nature shines in this track, inspired by pop-icons Lily Allen and Avril Lavigne. The song narrates her flirtation with Henry and the ensuing scandal, using modern slang and a handful of…apt wordplay. Playful as the song may be, it also serves as a reminder of the double standards as Anne faces severe consequences (i.e. decapitation) for actions similar, if not the same, to Henry's.
4. "Heart of Stone"
Heart of Stone, sung by ‘the only one he truly loved’, Jane Seymour, is the powerhouse emotional ballad of the musical, written with inspiration from artists like Adele and Sia. She expresses her unwavering love for Henry, acknowledging the sacrifices she made, including her life, to provide him with a male heir. This number is full of emotion and major belts, making it as much a tear-jerker as it is a crowd pleaser.
5. "Haus of Holbein"
This satirical ensemble number delves into the beauty standards of the time, referencing the painter Hans Holbein, who created portraits of royal subjects like Anna of Cleves. The queens humorously critique the lengths women went to for beauty, highlighting the absurdity of such expectations.
6. "Get Down"
Anna of Cleves embraces her independence in a catchy track with Rihanna and Nicki Minaj influences. After Henry annuls their marriage due to her being deemed “unattractive”, Anna revels in her newfound freedom and wealth, celebrating her autonomy and rejecting societal judgments.
7. "All You Wanna Do"
Katherine Howard's song, inspired by Britney Spears and Ariana Grande, starts as a flirty pop song but gradually reveals darker undertones and scorn. It narrates her experiences with predatory men from a young age, highlighting her manipulation and exploitation as a woman surrounded by powerful men. Sung with sass, scorn and raw emotion, Howard’s pop anthem is a certain crowd-favourite.
8. "I Don't Need Your Love"
Catherine Parr, “the one who survived”, reflects on her life in this song that emulates the soul tones of Alicia Keys and Emeli Sandé. She laments having to abandon her true love to marry Henry but ultimately asserts her independence, emphasizing her accomplishments beyond her marriage. This is the song that ultimately encourages all the queens to reclaim their narratives.
9. "Six"
In this triumph of a finale, the queens imagine alternate lives where they weren't defined by their marriage to Henry. They celebrate their individuality and unity, rewriting "his-story" into "her-story" and embracing their strength when they work together, reflected in their gorgeous, powerful harmonies.
10. "MegaSIX"
As an always-welcome encore, the queens perform a high-energy mashup of the show's songs, giving each queen a final moment to shine. This final song never fails to leave anyone on a high, especially as fans are actively encouraged to record it!
Hear these six-tastic songs live in the West End with the mega-talented cast of queens ruling the Vaudeville Theatre. Grab your Six tickets today to hear them tell herstory and get ready for the histo-remix.