"All You Wanna Do" is sing along: a breakdown of all the Six the Musical songs

Six the Musical has quickly cemented itself as a West End crown jewel since its premiere in 2019. Whether it be the glamour of the one-of-a-kind (no category) costumes or the pure spectacle of a pop concert inspired by history, there is a lot to love about Six. However, the songs remain the crowning glory of Six, having captured the hearts of many Spotify playlists and picking up masses of awards along the way, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score.

1. "Ex-Wives"

The opening number introduces all six queens in a high-energy, showstopping ensemble number. They assert their identities beyond the traditional rhyme, declaring, "Divorced, Beheaded, Died; Divorced, Beheaded, Survived”. This song establishes the show's mission to give a voice to female figures in a history dominated by men, getting everyone on board for the histo-remix.

2. "No Way"

Catherine of Aragon is the first to take the spotlight with a powerful anthem inspired by Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez. She refuses to accept Henry's attempts to annul their marriage, and her scorn as the first ex-wife sears through in this R&B song that wraps itself in soulful vulnerability.

3. "Don't Lose Ur Head"

Anne Boleyn's cheeky and rebellious nature shines in this track, inspired by pop-icons Lily Allen and Avril Lavigne. The song narrates her flirtation with Henry and the ensuing scandal, using modern slang and a handful of…apt wordplay. Playful as the song may be, it also serves as a reminder of the double standards as Anne faces severe consequences (i.e. decapitation) for actions similar, if not the same, to Henry's.

4. "Heart of Stone"

Heart of Stone, sung by ‘the only one he truly loved’, Jane Seymour, is the powerhouse emotional ballad of the musical, written with inspiration from artists like Adele and Sia. She expresses her unwavering love for Henry, acknowledging the sacrifices she made, including her life, to provide him with a male heir. This number is full of emotion and major belts, making it as much a tear-jerker as it is a crowd pleaser.