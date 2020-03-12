& Juliet tickets from £25 on sale now

Do you believe in life after Romeo? & Juliet tickets are the perfect way to experience something new and familiar all at the same time— We all know the story of Romeo and Juliet, star crossed lovers from warring families who are undeniably drawn to each other. Theirs is a love story for the ages and a tragedy unlike any other but what if we could rewrite the final scene?

What is &Juliet about?

What if Juliet put the dagger down and decided to take a girls trip instead? In this irreverent rewrite that’s exactly what happens.

When Juliet wakes up instead of a dagger to the heart she gathers Nurse and her best girlfriends and heads to the city of lights. And Juliet sets off to prove that she is the author of her own story and that there is life, and love, after Romeo. This wild new musical features the back catalogue of Swedish songwriter Max Martin with pop anthems that you’ll love hearing in a completely different way. Songs like ‘Baby One More Time’, ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ ‘Break Free’, and ‘Everybody’.

& Juliet is now playing at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre! Juliet strikes out on her own journey of healing, romance and self-discovery in the City of Lights.

Read our FAQ on your top 15 questions answered about & Juliet The Musical.

Who is involved in the & Juliet creative team?

This daring new musical has a creative team to die for! & Juliet uses the back catalogue of Swedish songwriter Max Martin. You’ll recognise classic pop hits made famous by Britney Spears and The Weekend. Martin has written or co-written more than 20 number-one Billboard hits. His songs have propelled artists into the limelight, they’ve been voiced by the likes of Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, The Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi. Max Martin falls behind only Paul McCartney and John Lennon in terms of songwriters with number one singles. Martin’s work stays fresh with new arrangements by Bill Sherman. Sherman won Tony and Emmy awards for his work with the orchestrations for Into the Height. He has also won multiple Emmy awards for his work with Sesame Street. Sherman also recently produced the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton.

The show is directed by Luke Sheppard. Sheppard directed Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s In the Heights when it came across the pond for its UK premiere and eventual West End transfer which won three Olivier Awards as well as a nomination for Best New Musical. & Juliet has a story by David West Read, who made his West End debut alongside this new piece. The writer is best known for his work in television on the Eugene and Dan Levy comedy, Schitt’s Creek.

Jennifer Weber is an extremely talented international choreographer who has brought her unique style to & Juliet. She recently choreographed The Hip Hop Nutcracker which featured rap legend Kurtis Blow. The set designer is award-winning and Olivier-nominated Soutra Gilmour. Gilmour has been involved in many varied projects including the recent Pinter at the Pinter season, Strictly Ballroom and Dr Faustus with Kit Harrington.

Who is starring in the & Juliet London cast?

Olivier Award winner Miriam-Teak Lee stars in the title role of Juliet and is joined by, new cast members, The Greatest Showman and Broadway star Keala Settle in the role of Nurse, Julian D’Silva as Lance and Tom Francis as Romeo. Also in the cast are Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Tim Mahendran as Francois and Alex Thomas Smith as May.

The ensemble features Ebony Clarke, Bessy Ewa, Collette Guitart, Cassandra Lee, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Zara MacIntosh, Carl Man, Christian Maynard, Rachel Moran, Owen Saward, Aaron Shales, Benjamin Terry and Suki Wong, who join Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

Read our exclusive interview with Miriam Teak-Lee here for more information on this spectacular new production!

& Juliet Shaftesbury Theatre tickets: characters you know, an ending you don’t! !

And Juliet tickets London are now on sale. You don’t want to miss this production as it roars at Shaftesbury Theatre in London this winter. Book tickets for & Juliet now to guarantee your seat while history is rewritten. Juliet’s in charge of her own story now, so sit back, relax and enjoy the ride!