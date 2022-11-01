New production images for & Juliet Nov 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The smash-hit production & Juliet has recently released striking new production images which give a sneak peek into the energetic, willful and stunning cast performances. Featuring some of the world's biggest hits from the Max Martin cannon, & Juliet is one of the West End’s most renowned and beloved musicals. Want to see what happens when Juliet decides to put her own happiness first? Book tickets for & Juliet today!

& Juliet synopsis

What would happen if Juliet decided to go her own way?

In this ultimate feel-good production, Shakespeare decides to rewrite Juliet’s narrative for the better. When Juliet takes her own life into her hands instead of a dagger to the heart, she rejects the expectations around her and decides to take Nurse, May, and all of her best girlfriends to the city of lights. Featuring global smash-hits from Swedish Singer-Songwriter Max Martin, this journey of heart-wrenching self-discovery, set to the beat of songs such as ‘Baby One More Time’, ‘Roar’, ‘Domino’, ‘Everybody’ ‘Oops…I Did It Again’ ‘Teenage Dream’ and ‘Love Me Like You Do’. & Juliet will have you laughing and crying simultaneously, awe-inspired by the colourful and extravagant pop perfection.

About Max Martin

Max Martin's production talents have left a legacy and imprint on pop culture that is unparalleled. He is one of the most successful producers of all time and has written and co-written more than 20 number-one Billboard hits. Igniting his career with legacy acts such as Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys, Martin has since collaborated with artists such as Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi. His commercial legacy mirrors that of songwriters such as Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Martin’s work has new arrangements from Tony and Emmy Award-winning Bill Sherman.

The cast and creatives of & Juliet

This stunning, one-of-a-kind musical is directed by Olivier Award-winning Luke Sheppard, (In the Heights), with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek). Explosive choreography is handled by Jennifer Weber (The Hip Hop Nutcracker) with stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.

Olivier Award winner Miriam-Teak Lee stars as Juliet and is joined by cast members Malinda Parris as Nurse, Nicolas Colicos as Lance and Tom Francis as Romeo. Also in the cast are Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Billy Nevers as Francois and Joe Foster as May.

Tickets for & Juliet are available now

& Juliet is set to play its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre on Saturday 25 March 2023, don’t miss the alternate and celebratory ending to Juliet’s story before the curtain calls.