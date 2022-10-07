Menu
    The final performance date has been announced for & Juliet

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Since 2019, the award-winning musical & Juliet has showcased a glorious alternative ending to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and has earned nightly standing ovations for its innovative, transcendent production and incorporation of Max Martin’s ingenious pop classics. It has recently been announced that & Juliet will play its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre on Saturday 25 March 2023. To see how Juliet rewrites her own story, book your tickets for & Juliet before the curtain call! 

    The story of & Juliet 

    Why take a dagger to the heart when you can take a trip out of town? Juliet wakes with a new lease of life coursing through her veins. Ready to dance the night away and prioritise her own happiness, she rounds up her group of best girlfriends along with Nurse and heads to the city of lights to pursue a destiny that doesn't end with Romeo. 

    This one-of-a-kind musical features songs written by Swedish songwriter Max Martin. Martin has collaborated with a host of pop royalty, crafting hits such as ‘Baby One More Time’, ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, ‘Break Free’ and ‘Everybody’.

    The cast and creatives of & Juliet

    Max Martin is one of the most successful producers of all time, having written and co-written more than 20 number-one Billboard hits. Beginning with legacy acts such as Britney Spears, Martin has since collaborated with artists such as Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi. His commercial legacy mirrors that of songwriters such as Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Martin’s work has new arrangements from Tony and Emmy Award-winning Bill Sherman

    The musical is directed by Olivier Award-winning Luke Sheppard, (In the Heights), with book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek). Explosive choreography is handled by Jennifer Weber (The Hip Hop Nutcracker) with stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.

    Olivier Award winner Miriam-Teak Lee stars as Juliet and is joined by new cast members Malinda Parris as Nurse, Julius D’Silva as Lance and Tom Francis as Romeo. Also in the cast are Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Tim Mahendran as Francois and Alex Thomas Smith as May. The ensemble features Ebony Clarke, Bessy Ewa, Collette Guitart, Cassandra Lee, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Zara MacIntosh, Carl Man, Christian Maynard, Rachel Moran, Owen Saward, Aaron Shales, Benjamin Terry and Suki Wong, who join Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

    & Juliet tickets are available now

    Want to see what happens when Juliet takes the reigns into her own hands?


     

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

