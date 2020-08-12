Hello, Dolly! London tickets

There have been numerous productions of the classic sensation Hello, Dolly! Following 2017's groundbreaking Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre, which starred the legendary Bette Midler and took home four shiny new Tony Awards, Imelda Staunton went on to star in the Adelphi Theatre August 2020 revival.

London theatre fans are always dying to get their hands on Hello, Dolly! West End theatre tickets, unfortunatley there are no plans for a new *Hello, Dolly!* revival just yet, but don't forget that you can stay in loop with London Theatre Direct for all things *Hello, Dolly!* .

What is Hello, Dolly! about?

Written by Jerry Herman (music and lyrics) and Michael Stewart (book) and based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker (1955 play), Hello, Dolly! tells the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a skilled matchmaker who travels to Yonkers just north of New York City to find a suitable match for the penny-pinching, semi-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, who turns out to be her most difficult job yet. When Dolly unexpectedly becomes Horace's desired match, she decides to get over her ex-husband Ephram, asking for his permission to take Horace's hand in marriage.

The history of Hello, Dolly! The Musical

While the 1964 Herman and Stewart musical Hello, Dolly! was an overwhelming critical sensation with the original production having won a then record-breaking 10 Tony Awards out of 11 nominations (a record that was held for 37 years), the concept for the musical has had a long and troubled history. The story for the play was first seen in a play by John Oxenford entitled A Day Well Spent. The 1835 play was adapted by Johan Nestroy into the 1842 German musical, Einen Jux will er sich machen, which in turn was adapted into a farcical play by Thornton Wilder nearly a century later and titled The Merchant of Yonkers. The play was a box office bomb, thus, Wilder revised it and switched the name to The Matchmaker whilst also expanding the character development for Dolly. Finally, the story became a hit and was adapted into a 1958 film that starred Shirley Booth.

The hit play was shortly adapted into a Broadway musical but received much criticism during its tryouts in Detroit. This led to some major changes in the score and script with the number 'Before the Parade Passes By' being added. Originally entitled both Dolly, A Damned Exasperating Woman and Call on Dolly, the show was eventually renamed Hello, Dolly! after Louis Armstrong sang a version of the song. When the musical finally premiered, it quickly became one of the most popular musicals of the decade, having run for a total of 2,844 performances by the time it closed and winning multiple major Broadway theatre awards.

##Here is hoping for a return of Hello, Dolly! Jerry Herman’s energetic Hello, Dolly! is one of the most charming and grandest musicals of all time. It is a story filled with charisma and with heart, and we can only hope that it makes what would be a highly-anticipated return to London's West End. Keep an eye on our news section for more!