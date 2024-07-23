Menu
    A Definitive Guide to the Hello, Dolly! Songs

    Posted on | By Sophie Thomas

    Well, well Hello, Dolly! It’s so nice to have you back where you belong in the West End. Meet Dolly Gallagher Levi, a meddling matchmaker living in New York City. As she travels to Yonkers, New York, she’s asked to find Horace Vandergelder a wife, but Dolly quickly realises who’d be the perfect match - herself! Over the years, famous actresses have donned the sparkly red dress to play Dolly Levi: Carol Channing, Barbra Streisand, Samantha Spiro, Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters. Now, it’s the turn of Imelda Staunton to lead the Hello, Dolly! London cast as Dolly Gallagher Levi. 

    With a big brassy Broadway sound echoing around the London Palladium walls, it’s only right to discover all the Hello, Dolly! songs in the Jerry Herman musical. So get reading before the parade passes by…

    The most famous Hello, Dolly! musical songs

    Thanks to numerous West End revivals and a 1969 film, lots of the Hello, Dolly! Songs transcend musical theatre. Disney WALL-E fans may even recognise "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" from the film; it’s in the musical too. Hello, Dolly! Balances the tender, heartfelt moments in glossy musicals with the showstopping, shimmering music that’ll have you humming as you walk outside the theatre.

    Hello, Dolly! Act One songs  

    Call On Dolly/I Put My Hand In

    The Hello, Dolly! Musical needs a commanding Dolly Gallagher Levi. And she’s here from the very beginning. At the turn of the 20th century, New York City locals are excited for the leading matchmaker to be in town. Although Dolly’s a matchmaker, she’s a jack of all trades. Dance teacher, mandolin lessons, furniture arranger or flowerpicker, Dolly can move everything along. By the end of “I Put My Hand In”, you’ll wish you had a friend like Dolly Levi.

    It Takes a Woman

    Dolly’s newest job is to find a wife for Mr Horace Vandergelder. Usually, she’s a swift matchmaker for other people, but when dealing with the “well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire”, Dolly wants Horace for herself. Meanwhile, Horace reflects on the concept of marriage and that he’ll get married so he’s got a woman to do all the household chores. Charming!

    Put On Your Sunday Clothes

    Horace finds a potential suitor pretty quickly; Irene Molloy, a widow who owns a hat shop. But when Dolly arrives, she stirs up “accidental” discussions that Irene’s husband may not be dead, leaving Horace no choice but to head to New York City. Horace’s two assistants, Cornelius and Barnaby, are left to run the hat shop in Yonkers, but they dream of the big bright lights and the city that never sleeps. Seize the day with the Hello, Dolly! Company as they dress up with feathers, leathers, beads, buckles and bows.

    Ribbons Down My Back

    Irene Molloy reflects on her new life as a widow. Sure, she owns a hat shop, but as the wind catches her hat, she realises life will never move the same. Can she catch a new love’s attention and feel the fluttering moments like “blue and green ribbons streaming in the yellow sky?”

    Motherhood

    Cornelius and Barnaby pretend to be wealthy gentlemen in the hat shop, but are quickly forced to hide when Horace and Dolly enter. So imagine their faces when they’re discovered hiding in a wardrobe after Cornelius’ double life of clerk-cum-playboy is revealed in the store! Thankfully, Horace doesn’t see, so the women distract him with a patriotic chat about Betsy Ross and The Battle of the Alamo - what would the patriotic conversations be in 2024?

    Dancing

    Dolly Levi arranges for Cornelius and Barnaby to take Irene and Minnie to Harmonia Gardens for two reasons: embarrassing them in the store, and for preparation to woo a woman. But that’s not all Dolly can do. Remember, she’s a meddler, and those dance lessons come in handy. By the end of “Dancing”, our loved-up quartet waltz around the room. Can Dolly find her waltzing partner?

    Before the Parade Passes By

    Ahead of the Act One closer, we learn Dolly Levi’s a widow too. What would her late husband, Ephraim, have to say about her new life? As “Before the Parade Passes By” kicks into cakewalking gear, Dolly decides to live her life to the fullest and always be a part of the parade without letting it float past her. You’ll be on your feet cheering for Dolly by the end of this Jerry Herman classic.

     

    Hello, Dolly! Act Two songs  

    Elegance

    Cornelius and Barnaby escort Irene and Minnie into the city successfully. But here’s where the problems begin - they don’t have any money. Sure, a carriage ride would be quicker and more romantic, but they must convince the ladies to walk. After all, it’s the most elegant way to get around the city.

    The Waiters Gallop

    Over at the Harmonia Gardens Restaurant, head waiter Rudolph eagerly awaits Dolly Levi’s entrance. Rudolph preps his staff by letting them know of Dolly’s high expectations and lightning-fast service. And in this case, lightning strikes many times as Dolly’s a repeat customer.

    Hello, Dolly!

    Look at the old girl now, fellas! Dolly finally makes her triumphant return to the Harmonia Gardens in the title number. She’s greeted by a team of busboys, she’s waited on hand and foot, and she can ask for whatever she wishes. Oh, how we wish we were Dolly Levi!

    It Only Takes a Moment

    After a mix-up with Barnaby and Horace’s wallets, the Hello, Dolly! Gang find themselves in the night court. All chaos would have been avoided had our two young and loved-up couples snuck out during the polka contest, but it wasn’t meant to be. Following the free-for-all, Cornelius and Barnaby confess they’ve no money. However, their lack of finances is all worth it for the chance to be with Irene and Minnie. A romantic ballad in a night court may not be the best situation for them, but they’ll do whatever it takes. And how could any judge punish these lovable characters?

    So Long, Dearie

    Dolly’s able to convince the judge only one crime’s happening here - the act of being in love (saccharinely sweet, yet true!) Everyone’s cleared of charges, but Horace must pay the damages. Horace buckles down and says he wouldn’t marry Dolly, even if she were the last woman in the world. Dolly’s pushed over the edge, and refuses to associate herself with him. She’ll live it up while he wallows in self-pity.

    Hello, Dolly! (Reprise)

    The Hello, Dolly! Musical can’t end there. We all need a happy ending! Cornelius and Irene, Barnaby and Minnie, and Ambrose and Ermengarde begin happy lives together. And even Horace admits he needs Dolly. Life would be dull without her, and in return, she promises to “never go away again”.

    Who is famous for singing Hello, Dolly!?

    Louis Armstrong’s 1964 cover of “Hello, Dolly!” won Song of the Year and Best Male Vocal Performance at the 1965 Grammy Awards - that same year, The Beatles won Best New Artist. The song even made its way to the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2001.

    Is Hello, Dolly! Based on a true story?

    Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s Hello, Dolly! Musical is based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 comedy, The Merchant of Yonkers. And The Merchant of Yonkers comes from John Oxenford’s 1835 play A Day Well Spent. So there’s lots of history behind Dolly Levi.

    Is the Hello, Dolly! musical worth seeing?

    If you’re a fan of the classic Broadway musicals, then you must see Hello, Dolly! In the West End. Equally humorous and heartwarming, you’ll root for Dolly Levi every step of the way. And don’t forget those classic Jerry Herman songs too!

