A Definitive Guide to the Hello, Dolly! Songs

Well, well Hello, Dolly! It’s so nice to have you back where you belong in the West End. Meet Dolly Gallagher Levi, a meddling matchmaker living in New York City. As she travels to Yonkers, New York, she’s asked to find Horace Vandergelder a wife, but Dolly quickly realises who’d be the perfect match - herself! Over the years, famous actresses have donned the sparkly red dress to play Dolly Levi: Carol Channing, Barbra Streisand, Samantha Spiro, Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters. Now, it’s the turn of Imelda Staunton to lead the Hello, Dolly! London cast as Dolly Gallagher Levi.

With a big brassy Broadway sound echoing around the London Palladium walls, it’s only right to discover all the Hello, Dolly! songs in the Jerry Herman musical. So get reading before the parade passes by…

The most famous Hello, Dolly! musical songs

Thanks to numerous West End revivals and a 1969 film, lots of the Hello, Dolly! Songs transcend musical theatre. Disney WALL-E fans may even recognise "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" from the film; it’s in the musical too. Hello, Dolly! Balances the tender, heartfelt moments in glossy musicals with the showstopping, shimmering music that’ll have you humming as you walk outside the theatre.

Hello, Dolly! Act One songs

Call On Dolly/I Put My Hand In

The Hello, Dolly! Musical needs a commanding Dolly Gallagher Levi. And she’s here from the very beginning. At the turn of the 20th century, New York City locals are excited for the leading matchmaker to be in town. Although Dolly’s a matchmaker, she’s a jack of all trades. Dance teacher, mandolin lessons, furniture arranger or flowerpicker, Dolly can move everything along. By the end of “I Put My Hand In”, you’ll wish you had a friend like Dolly Levi.

It Takes a Woman

Dolly’s newest job is to find a wife for Mr Horace Vandergelder. Usually, she’s a swift matchmaker for other people, but when dealing with the “well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire”, Dolly wants Horace for herself. Meanwhile, Horace reflects on the concept of marriage and that he’ll get married so he’s got a woman to do all the household chores. Charming!

Put On Your Sunday Clothes

Horace finds a potential suitor pretty quickly; Irene Molloy, a widow who owns a hat shop. But when Dolly arrives, she stirs up “accidental” discussions that Irene’s husband may not be dead, leaving Horace no choice but to head to New York City. Horace’s two assistants, Cornelius and Barnaby, are left to run the hat shop in Yonkers, but they dream of the big bright lights and the city that never sleeps. Seize the day with the Hello, Dolly! Company as they dress up with feathers, leathers, beads, buckles and bows.

Ribbons Down My Back

Irene Molloy reflects on her new life as a widow. Sure, she owns a hat shop, but as the wind catches her hat, she realises life will never move the same. Can she catch a new love’s attention and feel the fluttering moments like “blue and green ribbons streaming in the yellow sky?”

Motherhood

Cornelius and Barnaby pretend to be wealthy gentlemen in the hat shop, but are quickly forced to hide when Horace and Dolly enter. So imagine their faces when they’re discovered hiding in a wardrobe after Cornelius’ double life of clerk-cum-playboy is revealed in the store! Thankfully, Horace doesn’t see, so the women distract him with a patriotic chat about Betsy Ross and The Battle of the Alamo - what would the patriotic conversations be in 2024?

Dancing

Dolly Levi arranges for Cornelius and Barnaby to take Irene and Minnie to Harmonia Gardens for two reasons: embarrassing them in the store, and for preparation to woo a woman. But that’s not all Dolly can do. Remember, she’s a meddler, and those dance lessons come in handy. By the end of “Dancing”, our loved-up quartet waltz around the room. Can Dolly find her waltzing partner?

Before the Parade Passes By

Ahead of the Act One closer, we learn Dolly Levi’s a widow too. What would her late husband, Ephraim, have to say about her new life? As “Before the Parade Passes By” kicks into cakewalking gear, Dolly decides to live her life to the fullest and always be a part of the parade without letting it float past her. You’ll be on your feet cheering for Dolly by the end of this Jerry Herman classic.