What are the critics saying about Hello, Dolly!? Jul 19, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Almost exactly four years after it was supposed to open at the Adelphi Theatre, Hello, Dolly! Finally had its highly-anticipated opening night yesterday. But did critics think it was worth the wait?

The latest revival of the 1964 musical sees BAFTA and Olivier award winner, Imelda Staunton, (who also received her second Emmy nomination for The Crown earlier this week) reunite with director Dominic Cooke (Follies) to star as meddling matchmaker, Dolly Levi.

We follow self proclaimed busybody, Dolly, as she tries to find a match for Horace Vandergelder, the well-known ‘half-millionaire’, so that she can spread his money around to encourage things to grow, just as her late husband, Ephraim, taught her. However, Vandergelder might actually be the right fit for her… but was their chemistry with the critics?

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘The role feels as though it was written for her (Imelda Staunton). She is funny, dynamic and cheeky, yet full of genuine emotion and heart.’ - Broadway World

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “My heart is about to burst,” the chorus sings. Same here.’ - The Guardian

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Wow wow wow, fellas: it’s not just the smash hit of the summer – it’s the show of the year’ - London Theatre

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A landmark theatrical production - do not miss it’ - The Independent

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Pure theatre magic... one of the best shows of the year' - All That Dazzles

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Floods the senses with brightness and fun’ - The Standard

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A performance that reaffirms Staunton as one of British theatre’s greats’ - The Telegraph

‘The musical theatre highlight of the West End’ - New York Times

Playing a strictly limited engagement at the London Palladium until 14 September