Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    What are the critics saying about Hello, Dolly!?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Almost exactly four years after it was supposed to open at the Adelphi Theatre, Hello, Dolly! Finally had its highly-anticipated opening night yesterday. But did critics think it was worth the wait?

    The latest revival of the 1964 musical sees BAFTA and Olivier award winner, Imelda Staunton, (who also received her second Emmy nomination for The Crown earlier this week) reunite with director Dominic Cooke (Follies) to star as meddling matchmaker, Dolly Levi.

    We follow self proclaimed busybody, Dolly, as she tries to find a match for Horace Vandergelder, the well-known ‘half-millionaire’, so that she can spread his money around to encourage things to grow, just as her late husband, Ephraim, taught her. However, Vandergelder might actually be the right fit for her… but was their chemistry with the critics? 

    What are the critics saying about Hello, Dolly!

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  ‘The role feels as though it was written for her (Imelda Staunton). She is funny, dynamic and cheeky, yet full of genuine emotion and heart.’ - Broadway World

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “My heart is about to burst,” the chorus sings. Same here.’ - The Guardian

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Wow wow wow, fellas: it’s not just the smash hit of the summer – it’s the show of the year’ - London Theatre

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A landmark theatrical production - do not miss it’ - The Independent 

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Pure theatre magic... one of the best shows of the year' - All That Dazzles

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Floods the senses with brightness and fun’ - The Standard 

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A performance that reaffirms Staunton as one of British theatre’s greats’ - The Telegraph 

    ‘The musical theatre highlight of the West End’ - New York Times

    Book Hello, Dolly! tickets today! 

    Playing a strictly limited engagement at the London Palladium until 14 September, book a date with Dolly today.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Inside Cadogan Hall

    Cadogan Hall best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    With its excellent acoustics and luxurious surroundings, Cadogan Hall is home to the world-renowned Royal Philharmoni... Read more

    Inside Fortune Theatre

    Fortune Theatre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    Opening in 1924, the Fortune Theatre was the first theatre to be built in the West End after World War I. It was buil... Read more

    Number of West End theatres

    How many theatres are in the West End?

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    There are so many amazing musicals and plays dotted around London. So there must be tons of theatres in the West End,... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies