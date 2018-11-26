“She’s my best friend. God, I hate her.”

Heathers The Musical Synopsis

Greetings, salutations. Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody…

Heathers 2022 The Other Palace cast

The Other Palace cast of Heathers the Musical stars Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer, Jacob Fowler as JD, Maddison Frith as Heather Chandler, Inez Budd as Heather Duke, Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara, Lizzie Bea as Martha Dunnstock, and Vicki Lee Taylor as Ms. Fleming / Veronica’s mum. The cast is complete by George Maddison as Kurt Kelly, Tom Scanlon as Ram Sweeney, Andy Brady as Ram’s Dad / Veronica’s Dad / Coach Ripper, Sam Ferriday as Kurt’s Dad / Big Bud Dean / Principal Gowan, with Jermaine Woods (Preppy Stud), Benjamin Karran (Beleaguered Geek), Jordan Cunningham (Hipster Dork), Eliza Waters (Young Republicanette), Mary-Jean Caldwell (Stoner Chick), Hannah Lowther (New Wave Party Girl) and May Tether (Drama Club Drama Queen).

About Heathers The Musical

Wickedly funny and with dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, Heathers The Musical is based on the 1988 cult hit, that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, and produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, the team behind the acclaimed stage adaptation of Carrie. With direction from Andy Fickman and electrifying choreography by Gary Lloyd, this is one class production you can’t afford to skip.

“Sheer joyful exuberance” City AM

“Heathers is a masterful deconstruction of hypocrisy and a hymn to acceptance and tolerance” Telegraph

