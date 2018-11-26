Menu
    Heathers The Musical Tickets at the Other Palace, London

    Heathers The Musical

    Heathers is back and people are dying for tickets!

    Age restriction

    14+

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 14 and above. Under 14s MUST be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    25 November 2021 – 4 September 2022
    Content
    This production contains strobe lighting and sudden loud noises.
    Please note that this production contains strong language and sexual references. Under 14s MUST be accompanied by an adult. Under 25s please bring ID for bar purchases. Please note that the producers cannot guarantee the appearance of a particular cast member at any specific performance, or after a performance for autographs. No refunds or exchanges will be offered as a result of a cast member’s unavailability to perform at any performance. Please note production photos are of the Theatre Royal Haymarket cast and production

    Following the latest Government update regarding new Covid measures, the wearing of face coverings will become compulsory for theatre audiences from and including Friday 10 December.

    As a seated venue, NHS Covid Passports are not required for entry. Though, in line with the Health Secretary’s latest recommendations, audience members are encouraged to take a rapid lateral flow test before attending a performance.

    Heathers The Musical Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (259 customer reviews)

    Amelia Alexander

    26 November 18

    It's the most fun I've ever had seeing a show, the audience were made to feel like they were a part of it and the comedic beats of the actors were fantastic, never laughed so much at a musical. Every single actor was fantastic and truly embodied their character, an especially unforgettable and remarkable performance from Jamie Muscato as J.D

    Jane Pitchford

    25 November 18

    Heaters was the best thing in the world. Words cannot describe how absolutely AMAZING the show was. So sad it’s over and I would watch it again with that cast in a heartbeat

    Heathers The Musical news

    Top 5 Heathers The Musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday 17/4/2022, 9am
    Heathers the Musical extends through the summer! 11/3/2022, 1pm
    Heathers the Musical extends London run 28/1/2022, 12pm
    Heathers poster competition - terms and condition 10/11/2021, 10am

