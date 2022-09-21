# The new state-of-the-art @sohoplace Theatre @sohoplace is London’s first newly built West End theatre in 50 years and has risen from what was once considered to be a neglected area of Soho. What began as a 12 year project now stands finished and proud as an exciting and modern theatre house with state-of-the-art facilities. @sohoplace is owned by Nica Burns and operated by Nimax Theatres. @sohoplace is surrounded by excellent transport links, as it sits directly above Crossrail’s new Elizabeth line and the Northern and Central lines. The theatre adds an abundance of character to the already vibrant West End Landscape. It was constructed to have a flexible auditorium, with the aim of audience and stage intimacy alongside perfect acoustics (with no vibrations). It also includes a bar, a rehearsal room, a green room and even a lavish terrace! ## The seating arrangements of @sohoplace Aside from its wonderful acoustics, @sohoplace has perfect sightlines from every seat, with no obscured views. In spite of having a 602 seat auditorium, no seat is further than six rows from the stage, meaning audiences can have a closer view of the actors in a more intimate setting. Its curved auditorium connects the audience and actors with what, in theatre terms, is called ‘the hug’. Perhaps its main selling point is the flexibility of the auditorium, which has the ability to be transformed into a number of different configurations. ### The construction of @sohoplace @sohoplace and its surrounding areas are part of a three-hundred million pounds property regeneration that totals 285,000 square feet. The theatre sits at the heart of the mixed development, surrounded by offices, a piazza and retail stores, making it a bustling hub for theatre lovers and the general public alike!