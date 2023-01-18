Heathers The Musical extends London run Jan 18, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas You never know what somebody may be plotting in the halls of Westerberg High. This summer, its doors will remain open, with an invitation to a schedule of seething teen angst. The deliciously dark Heathers The Musical has announced that it will extend its run at The Other Palace, London, through to 3 September 2023. Corn nuts, 7/11 slushies and a hefty dose of anguish will be on offer for 28 additional weeks. It’ll be a summer like no other, with popularity trials and disturbing temptations…book your tickets for Heathers The Musical today to experience it all!

Heathers The Musical announces extended booking

Heathers The Musical synopsis

Driven by insecurity and the desire for status, Westerberg High’s resident nobody Veronica Sawyer sees the stars align when she manages to find her way into the most popular group at school - the beautiful yet unforgiving Heathers. Her dreams feel just a step away until a strange, trench-coat-wearing rebel named JD enters her life and turns it upside down, teaching her that although it may kill to be a nobody, it certainly murders to be a somebody…

About Heathers The Musical

Based on the 1989 cult-classic black comedy Heathers starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the UK premiere of Heathers The Musical achieved two record-breaking opening seasons after debuting at The Other Palace and moving to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. It later went on to win the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Musical in 2019. The second UK tour of Heathers The Musical will start in 2023.

The cast and creatives of Heathers The Musical

With a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, this production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live’s Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

The cast of Heathers The Musical is currently comprised of Erin Caldwell as Veronica Sawyer, Nathanael Landskroner as Jason Dean (JD), Jasmine Beel as Heather McNamara, Vivian Panka as Heather Duke, Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Vicki Lee Taylor as Ms Fleming/Veronica’s Mum, Lydia Eliza Roberts as Martha Dunnstock and Tobias Turley as Kurt Kelly.

The cast is complete by Brandon Gale, Ryan Bennett, Stuart Turner, George Renshaw, May Tether, Lewis Asquith, Georgia Gagen, Amonik Melaco, Bayley Hart Eleanor Morrison-Halliday and Billie Bowman.

Heathers The Musical tickets are available now!

What will come of the popular elite in Heathers The Musical? Book your tickets to see how Veronica Sawyer navigates life as an it-girl.