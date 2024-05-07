Heathers the Musical roll call! May 7, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Following smash hit West End seasons at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, two national tours and record-breaking runs at London’s The Other Palace, the WhatsOnStage ‘Best New Musical’ winner is back with a bang! Playing at the intimate @sohoplace for six weeks only from the 22 May, who will be spending their spring break at Westerberg High?

Jenna Innes (Les Miserables) will be repeating a year as she reprises the beautiful in blue Veronica Sawyer (well, she could hardly concentrate on her studies with that much drama going on!) She will be joined by Keelan McAuley (Grease) who takes on the mysterious J.D.

The pair will be up against Esme Bowdler (ITV’s I have a Dream finalist) who will star as the formidable Heather Chandler. She will be flanked by her sociopathic sidekicks Sedona Sky (professional debut) as Heather Duke and Daisy Twells (Heathers) as Heather McNamara.

The full 2024 register is completed by Amy Miles (professional debut) as Martha Dunnstock, Lucy Sinclair (We Will Rock You) as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Iván Fernández González (Joseph) as Kurt Kelly, Jason Battersby (Just for One Day) as Ram Sweeney, Alexander Service (Heathers) as Kurt’s Dad/Big-Bud/Principal, Conor McFarlane (Once) as Ram’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Coach, Ben Fenwick (Pippin in Concert) as Beleaguered Geek, Madeleine Hargrave (Hairspray) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Eliza Bowden (Heathers) as New Wave Party Girl, May Tether (Very Very Bad Cinderella) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Jasmine Cole (Crazy Coqs Cabaret) as Young Republicanette, Kelly Sweeney (Six (NCL)) - as Stoner Chick, Lewis Asquith (Heathers) as Hipster Dork and Bradly Doko (Sideshow in Concert) as Preppy Stud.

The musical features a book, music and lyrics by award winners Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the cult 80s film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by associate director Gary Lloyd (Cruel Intentions), designs by David Shields (But I'm a Cheerleader), lighting by Ben Cracknell (The Wizard of Oz) and sound by Dan Samson (The Cher Show).

