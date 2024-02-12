Clueless The Musical London Tickets

Cher Horowitz, the most popular student at Beverley Hills High School (known for her matchmaking skills), takes on her most significant project yet by giving her new, socially awkward friend Tai a makeover and pairing her with the school's most handsome guy. However, don't expect Cher to change her ways anytime soon – she's as confident and fabulous as ever in this entertaining, fashionable and awesome musical comedy.

The ever-so-lively Clueless The Musical brings a lively and contemporary twist to the beloved rom-com movie and Jane Austen's Emma, with the original film's writer-director collaborating with a highly acclaimed creative team. You have the exclusive opportunity to be among the first to witness this new musical during its limited run! Book Clueless The Musical tickets now.

Clueless The Musical in London

Clueless: The Musical is a stage adaptation of the popular 1995 teen comedy film Clueless, which was directed by Amy Heckerling. The film Clueless, directed and written by Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, was a modern adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma. It became a cult classic, known for its wit, fashion, and quotable lines and is often considered to be one of the greatest teen movies of all time.

The musical made its debut on December 11, 2018, at The New Group's Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City. The production featured a book by Amy Heckerling and the score was composed by her collaborator, Kristin Hanggi. With new music by multi-platinum Brit Award winner singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (writer and performer of Suddenly I See and Black Horse and The Cherry Tree), and lyrics by Grammy® winner and three-time Tony® nominee Glenn Slater (Sister Act The Musical, Tangled, School of Rock), Clueless The Musical in London is set to be just as fabulous as the film, and Clueless The Musical tickets are sure to sell-out fast.

Clueless The Musical Fun Facts

The film had a significant impact on fashion in the 1990s. Cher Horowitz's yellow plaid outfit became iconic.

Clueless was Paul Rudd's film debut, and he portrayed the character Josh, Cher's former stepbrother and love interest.

Clueless The Musical features a mix of '90s hits and original songs.

Clueless director Amy Heckerling studied real Beverly Hills high schoolers.

Clueless The Musical London Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

To be confirmed.

Main Creatives