Top 5 Clueless The Musical Songs Jun 30, 2025 | By Posted on| By Vivienne Shaw Clueless: The Musical is a fabulously fun new West End production based on the staple 1995 teen comedy. With an original score by BRIT Award-winner KT Tunstall and lyrics by Tony nominee Glenn Slater, this musical makeover of the cult classic brings Cher Horowitz’s world to life with heart, humour, and a distinctly ’90s spirit. Premiering at London’s Trafalgar Theatre in March 2025, the show reimagines the coming-of-age story for the stage. It follows Cher’s journey from matchmaking queen bee to someone who discovers who she really is - all told through energetic choreography, hilarious one-liners, and bold pop-rock tunes. From makeover montages to romantic revelations, the score is full of standout moments. Brought to life with a brilliant cast, here are our Top 5 songs from Clueless: The Musical:

1. “Clueless”

The emotional high point of the show. Performed by Cher and Josh in the final act, this powerful duet sees Cher finally realise her feelings-and her flaws. Honest, vulnerable, and beautifully written, it's the song that gives the show its heart.

2. “Perfect”

An irresistible opening number led by Cher, Dionne, and the ensemble. With sparkling pop production and razor-sharp lyrics, “Perfect” captures Cher’s curated world of popularity and appearance. It’s bold, bright, and totally Beverly Hills.

3. “Reasonable Doubts”

Josh steps into the spotlight with this smart and soulful number that reveals his conflicted feelings about Cher. With clever lyrics and a hint of indie edge, it offers a refreshing male perspective - and a little romantic tension.

4. “Human Barbies”

Josh again, this time with a Green Day–inspired satire of Beverly Hills beauty culture. It’s punchy, fast-paced, and provides some of the show’s sharpest social commentary.

5. “Whatever”

A softer, introspective solo for Cher after her confidence takes a hit. It’s a rare moment of stillness in an otherwise high-energy show, and it allows the audience to connect with the vulnerable girl beneath the gloss.

Other Top Songs

The musical also features standout numbers like “New Girl,” a punchy trio with Cher, Dionne and Tai; “Hopeless Case,” Tai’s heartfelt lament; and “Get Involved,” the hilarious classroom matchmaking scheme in musical form. Other notable songs include “Tonight Is the Night,” “Boom, Pow,” and the high-energy “Driving Test.” The finale reprise of “Perfect” brings the story full circle with a satisfying, feel-good finish.

Clueless: The Musical is a sparkling celebration of friendship, fashion, and finding yourself. Whether you're a fan of the film or brand new to Cher’s world, it’s a must-see for musical theatre lovers - now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre, book your tickets today.