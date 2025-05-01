Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Clueless The Musical? May 1, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Totally buggin’—Clueless The Musical is now strutting its stuff in the West End. Based on the iconic 1995 film, this new stage adaptation brings Beverly Hills high school drama to life with fashion, flirting, and fierce choreography. But are critics falling hard for Cher and co., or are they giving it a cold shoulder?

What is Clueless The Musical about?



Cher Horowitz is smart, stylish, and determined to make the world a better place—one makeover at a time. But when her matchmaking goes sideways and a certain stepbrother starts giving her heart flutters, she begins to realise there’s more to life than popularity and Prada.

With a fresh pop score by KT Tunstall, this nostalgic throwback is serving up everything we loved about the 90s with a side of heart. But does it make the grade?

What are the critics saying about Clueless The Musical?

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘ If you’re a fan of the film, this is an absolute must. ’ – BroadwayWorld

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Bright, breezy satire’ – The Stage

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘ A perfectly manicured update ’ – The Arts Desk

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Irresistible.’ – WhatsOnStage

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘ Big-hearted Barbie doll is flawless ’ – Daily Mail

