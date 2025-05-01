Menu
    Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Clueless The Musical?

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Totally buggin’—Clueless The Musical is now strutting its stuff in the West End. Based on the iconic 1995 film, this new stage adaptation brings Beverly Hills high school drama to life with fashion, flirting, and fierce choreography. But are critics falling hard for Cher and co., or are they giving it a cold shoulder?

    What is Clueless The Musical about?


    Cher Horowitz is smart, stylish, and determined to make the world a better place—one makeover at a time. But when her matchmaking goes sideways and a certain stepbrother starts giving her heart flutters, she begins to realise there’s more to life than popularity and Prada.

    With a fresh pop score by KT Tunstall, this nostalgic throwback is serving up everything we loved about the 90s with a side of heart. But does it make the grade?

    What are the critics saying about Clueless The Musical?

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘If you’re a fan of the film, this is an absolute must.’ – BroadwayWorld

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Bright, breezy satire’ – The Stage

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A perfectly manicured update’ – The Arts Desk

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Irresistible.’ – WhatsOnStage

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Big-hearted Barbie doll is flawless’ – Daily Mail

    Book tickets to Clueless The Musical now

    Now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre, grab your best plaid and catch it before it, like, totally sells out. Don’t forget to read our review and our ultimate guide to the characters.

    🎫Book Clueless The Musical tickets.
