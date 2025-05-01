Menu
    Clueless Characters: The Ultimate Guide to Every Iconic Role

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Like, whatever! Clueless the Musical brings the ultimate '90s teen dream back in full plaid glory. Based on the cult classic film (which itself took inspiration from Jane Austen’s Emma), the stage show is bursting with bouncy pop hits, Beverly Hills drama, and the most iconic outfits you know and love.

    Now playing in the West End, this totally fabulous musical reintroduces us to the characters we’ve been obsessed with since 1995. So who’s who in this world of shopping, makeovers, and mall musings? Let’s break it down

    Who are the main Clueless characters?

    At its heart, Clueless is a story about growing up, giving back, and getting a clue – with a lot of lip gloss along the way.

    Cher Horowitz
    The undisputed queen bee at school. Cher is wealthy and wildly well-intentioned, even when her plans go totally off-course. Whether she’s matchmaking her teachers or transforming new girl Tai into a social butterfly, Cher always thinks she knows best. But beneath the designer outfits and Valley Girl drawl lies a big heart – and a lot of personal growth. In the musical, Cher’s journey is told through big vocals and bold fashion.

    Josh
    Cher’s ex-stepbrother and love interest. Josh is bookish, grounded, and socially conscious – basically everything Cher isn’t (yet). He challenges her, calls her out, and ultimately sees through the designer labels to the girl underneath.

    Tai Frasier
    The clueless new kid turned reluctant It Girl. Tai arrives at school with a skateboard and zero fashion sense, but quickly becomes Cher’s pet project. What starts as a makeover turns into a lesson in friendship and authenticity. 

    Dionne Davenport
    Cher’s best friend and fellow fashion icon. Dionne is sharp, stylish, and never afraid to speak her mind – especially when it comes to her dramatic boyfriend, Murray. 

    Who are the other Clueless characters?

    Mel Horowitz
    Cher’s no-nonsense dad with a soft spot buried beneath the sarcasm. He’s a high-powered lawyer who’s more worried about driving safety than designer shoes – and we love him for it.

    Murray 

    Dionne’s on-again, off-again boyfriend. Murray is always in the middle of the drama — and usually the one causing it.

    Amber
    Cher’s fashion rival and eternal frenemy. If an eye-roll could be weaponised, Amber would already be in jail.

    Mr Hall & Miss Geist
    Two teachers and the unlikely couple Cher tries to set up. Their romance sparks thanks to one of Cher’s more successful schemes.

    Christian
    Christian is the ultra-cool new kid with old-school style – and an unexpected twist that totally blindsides Cher.

    Travis
    Skater, stoner, sweetheart. Travis may be more into kickflips than calculus, but his laid-back charm (and love for Tai) wins hearts.

    Elton
    Entitled, egotistical, and utterly clueless. Elton thinks he’s a gift to women – but he’s really just a walking red flag in a sweater vest.

    Which actors play the Clueless characters?

    Leading the lineup is Emma Flynn (Beautiful, Little Shop of Horrors) as Cher Horowitz, joined by Keelan McAuley (Heathers, Grease) as Josh. They’re bringing all the heart, humour, and high school drama to the Trafalgar Theatre.

    They’re joined by Chyna-Rose Frederick as Dionne, Romona Lewis-Malley as Tai, Isaac J Lewis as Christian, Rabi Kondé as Murray, Blake Jordan as Travis, and Max Mirza as Elton – each bringing their own flair to these iconic roles.

    Rounding out the school staff and parental units are Ryan O’Donnell as Mel, Mr Hall, and the Driving Instructor, Emily Florence as the endlessly exasperated Amber, and Imelda Warren-Green as Miss G, Ms S, Lucy, and Heather.

    How to watch Clueless The Musical 

    Ready to roll with the homies? Clueless the Musical is your ticket to the bold, hilarious, and heartwarming world of Cher Horowitz. Grab your best plaid outfit and book your tickets now – because this is one makeover you don’t want to miss.

    P.S. totally pause to read our review too!

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

