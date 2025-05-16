Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Meet the Clueless Cast Members

    Posted on | By Emmanuel Kankam

    Written by the movie’s original writer and director, Amy Hecklering, Clueless is the new musical makeover of the Paramount Pictures classic film – and reimagining of Jane Austen’s Emma. The story takes a nostalgic trip down 90s Beverly Hills, where Cher Horowitz takes on her biggest project yet, transforming awkward new girl Tai whilst matchmaking/meddling and dealing with her ex-stepbrother Josh, who she can’t stop thinking about.

    As the audience goes on a 90s journey full of Dolce & Gabbana plaid miniskirts, white knee-high socks and blazers, who are playing the main roles in Clueless?

    Clueless The Musical Cast - Who's Who?

    Who plays Cher?

    Taking on the role of the witty fashionista is Emma Flynn. Her theatre credits include Little Shop of Horrors (Interlakes Theatre) and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Asolo Repertory Theatre).

    Who plays Josh?

    Playing Cher’s ex-stepbrother is Keelan McAuley. His theatre accolades include Heathers the Musical (UK Tour & @sohoplace, West End) and Grease the Musical (RCCL).

    Who plays Dionne?

    Chyna-Rose Frederick takes on the role of Cher’s best friend, Dion. Her past theatre credits include The Crucible (Gielgud Theatre) and Pericles (Royal Shakespeare Company).

    Who plays Tai?

    Romona Lewis-Malley plays the shy girl turned into a beautiful swan, Tai. Her credits include Beggar’s Teeth.

    Who plays Amber?

    Emily Florence plays Amber. Her past accolades include A Face in The Crowd (Young Vic Theatre).

    Who plays Murray?

    Rabi Kondé takes on the role of the popular and fashionable teenager Murray, making this his professional and Wet End debut.

    Who plays Elton?

    Taking on the role of Elton is Max Mirza. His previous theatre credits include Roman Holiday (Theatre Royal Bath) and Cinderella (Theatre Royal Winchester)

    Who plays Travis?

    Blake Jordan portrays Travis. His past credits include Jack and the Beanstalk (Broadway Theatre, Catford)

    Who plays Christian?

    Issac J Lewis plays Christian. His past accolades include The Book Of Mormon(The Prince Wales Theatre) and Hairspray ( Kilworth Theatre House).

    Who are the Clueless ensemble cast members?

    The production features Ryan O’Donnell (Mel / Mr Hall / Driving Instructor), Imelda Warren-Green (Miss G / Ms S / Lucy / Heather), Sophie Elmes (Ensemble), Jacob Fisher(Ensemble), Aoife Kenny(Ensemble), Josh Latunji (Ensemble), James Lim (Ensemble), Ernest Stroud (Ensemble), Grace Eleanor Thomas (Ensemble), Dylan Gordon-Jones (Swing), Lucas Lluna (Swing), Lucy Rice (Swing) and Rachel Seirian (Swing).

    Famous people who have play Cher Horowitz.

    Alicia Silverstone made the role of Cher Horowitz iconic in the 1995 smash hit movie.

    Singer and actress Dove Cameron portrayed Cher when the musical originally opened Off-Broadway on 20 November 2018.

    Book your tickets to Clueless The Musical

    Don’t miss out on seeing a majorly new musical. Book your official tickets today!

    Emmanuel Kankam
    By Emmanuel Kankam

    Related news

    One Actress, 23 Roles: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Dracula

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    West End to Welcome Back Wicked Icon in a Bold Solo Return Cynthia Erivo is heading back to the West End in early ... Read more

    50 First Dates. A couple are sat on a beach looking out to the ocean

    Forget everything you know about romance - again

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    50 First Dates: The Musical is set to make its world premiere at the Other Palace. The iconic 2004 rom-com joins Clue... Read more

    David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald stand in front of a red background

    David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald to star in Othello

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    David Harewood OBE (Homeland), Toby Jones OBE (Mr Bates vs the Post Office) and Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession) will ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies