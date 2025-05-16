Meet the Clueless Cast Members

Written by the movie’s original writer and director, Amy Hecklering, Clueless is the new musical makeover of the Paramount Pictures classic film – and reimagining of Jane Austen’s Emma. The story takes a nostalgic trip down 90s Beverly Hills, where Cher Horowitz takes on her biggest project yet, transforming awkward new girl Tai whilst matchmaking/meddling and dealing with her ex-stepbrother Josh, who she can’t stop thinking about.

As the audience goes on a 90s journey full of Dolce & Gabbana plaid miniskirts, white knee-high socks and blazers, who are playing the main roles in Clueless?

Clueless The Musical Cast - Who's Who?

Who plays Cher?

Taking on the role of the witty fashionista is Emma Flynn. Her theatre credits include Little Shop of Horrors (Interlakes Theatre) and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Asolo Repertory Theatre).

Who plays Josh?

Playing Cher’s ex-stepbrother is Keelan McAuley. His theatre accolades include Heathers the Musical (UK Tour & @sohoplace, West End) and Grease the Musical (RCCL).

Who plays Dionne?

Chyna-Rose Frederick takes on the role of Cher’s best friend, Dion. Her past theatre credits include The Crucible (Gielgud Theatre) and Pericles (Royal Shakespeare Company).

Who plays Tai?

Romona Lewis-Malley plays the shy girl turned into a beautiful swan, Tai. Her credits include Beggar’s Teeth.

Who plays Amber?

Emily Florence plays Amber. Her past accolades include A Face in The Crowd (Young Vic Theatre).

Who plays Murray?

Rabi Kondé takes on the role of the popular and fashionable teenager Murray, making this his professional and Wet End debut.

Who plays Elton?

Taking on the role of Elton is Max Mirza. His previous theatre credits include Roman Holiday (Theatre Royal Bath) and Cinderella (Theatre Royal Winchester)

Who plays Travis?

Blake Jordan portrays Travis. His past credits include Jack and the Beanstalk (Broadway Theatre, Catford)

Who plays Christian?

Issac J Lewis plays Christian. His past accolades include The Book Of Mormon(The Prince Wales Theatre) and Hairspray ( Kilworth Theatre House).