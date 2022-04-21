Park Theatre is the brainchild of Artistic Director, Jez Bond, and Creative Director, Melli Bond, who – following a six year London-wide search for a building – discovered a vacant office block next to Finsbury Park station in 2010. Garnering support from the theatre community at large – including luminaries such as Ian McKellen and Alan Rickman, the press and, importantly, local residents – they set out to raise the necessary funds to convert the tired concrete building into a thriving new theatre and beacon for the community. At a cost of just £2.6 million, the building, designed by David Hughes Architects, opened in May 2013 to rave reviews from the critics.

Nearest Tube station is Finsbury Park (Station Place Exit). Exit left out of Station Place then left and under the bridge. Then second left onto Morris Place, Park Theatre is at the end.