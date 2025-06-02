The Rat Trap London tickets

Noël Coward’s first play is given a stylish period revival for its centenary year. Lovingly revised by Bill Rosenfield and presented by Troupe, don’t miss this contemporary classic. Book your official tickets to The Rat Trap today!

About The Rat Trap

Rat Trap by Noël Coward is a compelling early work that delves into the emotional complexities of ambition, relationships, and creative identity. The play follows a young writer navigating the tension between personal desires and professional aspirations, set against the backdrop of London’s literary scene.

As ideals clash with reality, the characters grapple with choices that challenge their values and reshape their connections. With Coward’s signature wit and emotional depth, Rat Trap offers a sharp, introspective look at love, sacrifice, and the cost of staying true to oneself

The Rat Trap creatives