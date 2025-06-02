Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Rat Trap Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    The Rat Trap

    When two brilliant egoists marry… there's bound to be trouble

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2hrs 20mins
    Performance dates
    28 January - 14 March 2026
    Access
    Captioned Performance: 11 February 2026 at 19:30.

    Next Available Performances of The Rat Trap

    TODAY is 2nd June 2025

    January 2026 February 2026 March 2026

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies