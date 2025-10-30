The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights tickets

Winner of the 2024 Papatango New Writing Prize from a record-breaking 1,589 entries, Hannah Doran’s fierce and funny debut comes to life in this thrilling world premiere at Park Theatre. Directed by George Turvey, Artistic Director of Papatango (Shook, Sky Arts), The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights slices into the heart of the American dream. Book your official tickets today!

About The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights

T is the new summer hire at Cafarelli & Sons, an iconic Brooklyn butcher’s shop that’s seen better days. As business struggles and tensions rise, the team is thrown into a survival-of-the-fittest competition—because when the season ends, someone’s for the chop.

With sharp humour and gripping drama, this blistering new play unpacks the dark side of immigration, labour, and loyalty in modern-day America. Romance kindles, alliances form, and ambition takes the knife's edge as the workers fight to secure their place in a ruthless system.

Facts and critical acclaim

Winner of the 2024 Papatango New Writing Prize

'Every year the Papatango Prize comes up with a bit of a cracker’(The Guardian)

From the company behind Olivier, Critics’ Circle, and OffWestEnd Award-winning premieres

The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights creatives