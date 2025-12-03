Dracapella London tickets

Hit songs. Big Laughs. Bigger Fangs. Playing a strictly limited run at The Park Theatre, book your official tickets to Dracapella today.

About Dracapella

Get a bite of this famous story of Count Dracula as you have never seen it before. This toe-tapping cast of eight strong, mind-blowing vocal talents retells the amazing Bram Stoker’s gothic classic in a hilarious world premiere that will have you begging for more!

This reimagined story of Dracula's story features a pack of close-harmony acapella performances of your favourite hits, with mind-blowing remixes of songs including Queen’s "Somebody To Love", The Platters "The Great Pretender" and more.

Watch as the evil Count Dracula seeks his eternal love, Ilona. While the mad band of cast and characters attempts to obstruct his dastardly plans - with outrageous consequences.

It's worth the applause!

Dan Patterson is the multi award-winning creator and producer behind Mock The Week and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Jez Bond, an award-winning director, has been named in GQ’s 100 Most Connected Men and Evening Standard’s 100 most influential Londoners.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 10+.

Draceplla creatives