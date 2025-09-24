(the) Woman London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed run at the Nottingham Playhouse, Jane Upton’s Bruntwood Prize shortlisted play transfers to Park Theatre for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets to (the) Woman today!

About (the) Woman

A successful playwright, known only as M, finds her career triumph eclipsed by the overwhelming demands of motherhood. Burnt out, isolated, and craving real connection, M struggles to hold onto her identity as those around her project their expectations - and judgments - onto her. As pressure mounts, she battles with self-doubt, anger, and the suffocating fear of what comes next.

This bold and unflinching exploration of modern motherhood dismantles its glossy, idealised image to reveal the raw, messy, and deeply personal reality beneath. Through M’s candid voice and dark humour, the play questions what it truly means to be a mother, a woman, and an artist in a world eager to define you before you can define yourself.

It’s worth the applause!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Unmissable” - The Reviews Hub

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Bold and unapologetic” - The Stage

⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Bitterly funny... it challenges your assumptions" - East Midlands Theatre

Please bear in mind

This production contains strong language, references to baby loss and references of a sexual nature.

(the) Woman creatives

Writer - Jane Upton

- Jane Upton Director - Angharad Jones

- Angharad Jones Designer - Sara Perks

- Sara Perks Lighting Designer - Lily Woodford

- Lily Woodford Sound Designer - Bella Kear

- Bella Kear Dramaturg - Sarah Dickenson

- Sarah Dickenson Video Designer - Matt Powell

- Matt Powell Associate Video Designer - Farah Ishaq

- Farah Ishaq Movement Director - Lucy Glassbrook

- Lucy Glassbrook Assistant Director - Jessy Roberts

(the) Woman cast

(the) Woman casting to be confirmed.