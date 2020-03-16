Menu
    Witness for the Prosecution Tickets at the London County Hall, London

    Witness for the Prosecution

    Agatha Christie's bone-chilling drama Witness for the Prosecution is presented in a perfect courtroom setting.

    1976 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 15min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    14 September 2021 - 25 September 2022
    Content
    Recommended for ages 5 and above.
    Special notice

    Babes in arms and children under the age of 5 will not be permitted. All children need their own ticket. Latecomers may not be permitted.

    At London County Hall, we have various Covid safety measures in place, including a brand new air ventilation system, large and spacious front of house areas, and more regular enhanced cleaning across the site. For the safety and comfort of our audiences and staff, ticket holders will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when inside London County Hall.

    Our new mechanical ventilation system introduces fresh, filtered air into the Chamber. All air is extracted at roof level, pulling air away from audiences. Used air is extracted straight to the outside and is not recirculated. Filters are changed as part of regular, routine maintenance and we have full control over the air system. Our lobby and bar areas provide audiences with large, spacious areas which are serviced by natural ventilation methods.

    Please allow extra arrival time as there are multiple entrances to the seating area once inside the theatre. A note about Gallery Tickets: Access to the original Public Galleries is up a flight of stairs, with no lift access. Once at Gallery level, the steps to access Rows C and D are steep with extra steps. Seats in Row A have narrow access and 2 extra steps. All steps in the Galleries are narrow. These seats may not be suitable for patrons with access requirements or vertigo sufferers. Hearing loop may not work for patrons seated in the North and South Gallery. There are no toilets on the Gallery level. A note about Stalls Tickets: There is a lift from Street level to the foyer/Box Office. There is a lift from the foyer to the Courtroom Stalls Chamber ONLY. Row F is the only row for step-free access. There is a wheelchair space available in row F suitable for those wishing to remain in their wheelchair for the duration of the show. Hearing Loop should work for all seats in the Courtroom Stalls. We advise that patrons with access requirements check with theatre's box office before purchasing tickets.

    Please note: There is not a cloakroom at this venue; bags that do not fit comfortably under a single seat will not be permitted.

    Access
    No immediate vehicular access to the venue as Belvedere road is a closed private road. Closest is the corner of Belvedere Road and Chicheley Street.

    Witness for the Prosecution Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (1976 customer reviews)

    Jill Prior

    16 March 20

    This was a brilliant production with a lot of twists and turns. It kept you guessing and what you thought was happening and the interpretation by the audience of events was completely different to the outcome. I personally got the wrong verdict. The scene changes were very quick and the actors were brilliant, would definitely recommend this show to anyone. Lovely afternoon big thank you to everyone involved.

    Karen G.

    11 March 20

    Really enjoyed the whole atmosphere, great story and performance brilliant.

