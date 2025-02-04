Witness for the Prosecution Review at London County Hall: A Must-See Agatha Christie Play Feb 4, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Histrionics, tears, murder, pleas of ‘you have to believe me!’ and wood panelling aplenty. It must be The Traitors Round Table. No wait, it’s Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall! Fitting then, that Witness is a play adapted by Agatha Christie from her 1925 short story "Traitor's Hands.". The "Queen of Crime," known for her detective novels and thrillers, was one of the most prolific authors of the 20th century, with 66 detective novels, 14 short story collections, and over 20 plays to her name. Witness for the Prosecution is every bit as gripping as The Mousetrap and a must-see for London theatre lovers.

COURTROOM TRANSCRIPT—WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION REVIEW

JUDGE: Order! We are gathered here to determine the verdict on Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall. Prosecution, your opening remarks?

PROSECUTION: Ladies and gentlemen, this thrilling and immersive courtroom drama truly brings Agatha Christie’s famous tale to life. Nestled inside London County Hall’s historic former council chamber, the production pulls audiences into its world, making them feel as though they are part of the trial.

The authentic, eerie courtroom setting makes this one of the most unique stages available to London theatre audiences. The wooden benches, the judge’s towering platform, the echo of footsteps in the chamber. The setting elevates the play beyond the ordinary. The court clerk even kicks things off with, “Using a mobile phone is a criminal offence!” (We can only dream.)

DEFENCE: Objection! This production isn’t just immersive; it is electrifying. The performances are razor-sharp, and the twists are deliciously unpredictable. The direction is masterful, keeping the tension taut from the first testimony to the shocking final revelation.

JUDGE: Tell me about the characters.

PROSECUTION: Leonard Vole is threatened with hanging. He stands accused of murdering a spinster to claim her fortune. Our protagonist is a drifter, a man of odd jobs. He used to sell egg beaters on commission—a rotten job! He’s a young, good-looking Essex lad with that slightly chiselled look you’d get in any self-respecting Love Island lineup.

DEFENCE: Then there is the victim. Elderly, cat-loving Miss French, who was murdered on Friday, 14th October, between 9.30 and 10pm. Incidentally, she changed her will just one week before. One fatal blow to the back of the head, and now there is £85,000 at stake (that’s almost £5 million in today’s money)!

JUDGE: And the key witnesses?

PROSECUTION: We have Jealous Janet, the housekeeper. Scottish. A bit of an eavesdropper, but also, unfortunately, hard of hearing. She’s rather forthright, giving big Martha from Baby Reindeer vibes.

DEFENCE: We also have Leonard’s beret-clad wife. Romaine Vole is like a cat who has decided the room is hers—loud, confident, and impossible to overlook. Played by Isabel Della-Porta, and a standout performance for me.

JUDGE: Closing statements.

DEFENCE: From outbursts in the dock, backchat from the witness box and last-minute evidence, all these thrilling elements contribute to a story packed with delicious helter-skelter twists and turns. It’s genuinely gripping.

PROSECUTION: Agatha Christie has the audience in the palm of her hand and triumphantly brings the play to a satisfying crescendo. It's only at this point that the master of suspense reveals her true brilliance.

JUDGE: And the verdict?

JURY (AUDIENCE): Unanimous. Witness for the Prosecution is a must-see, a spellbinding trial of deception and theatrical brilliance.

JUDGE: Then the case is closed—book your tickets immediately—you have been summoned!

P.S. It’s a courtroom drama, so dress appropriately. Naturally, I gravitated towards a pastel Ally McBeal-style skirt suit, but you do you.

Witness for the Prosecution is currently booking until Sun 28 Sept at London County Hall.